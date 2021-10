In the first round of The CJ CUP, Justin Thomas recorded a triple bogey on the par-4 9th hole at The Summit Club. But the world No. 6 bounced back with five birdies on his closing nine, including three straight on Nos. 16, 17 and 18, to sign for a respectable 3-under 69.

Watch Justin Thomas reel off five birdies at The CJ Cup.