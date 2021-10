If you’ve told a story or shared information you weren’t completely sure was true, you’ve likely told someone to “take it with a grain of salt.” Seems like a small task, but taking something with a grain of salt actually has a larger meaning. Why exactly do we use this phrase when sharing information, and where did it come from? Similar to “break a leg,” “dime a dozen,” and “let the cat out of the bag,” “take it with a grain of salt” has a very specific meaning and should be used accordingly (no actual salt needed, though).

CATS ・ 4 DAYS AGO