David Perron had three goals and an assist, Jake Neighbours scored his first NHL goal, and the St. Louis Blues beat the Los Angeles Kings 7-3 on Saturday night. Ivan Barbashev, Ryan O’Reilly and James Neal also scored for the Blues. Jordan Binnington made 32 saves as St. Louis won its fourth straight game to open a season for the third time in franchise history.

NHL ・ 23 HOURS AGO