Real Housewives Of Melbourne's Janet Roach shares a touching tribute to her sons Paul and Jake Zogoolas after raising them as a single mother

By Abi Moustafa, Chloe Lee-longhetti
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 9 days ago

She's one of the Real Housewives Of Melbourne who isn't afraid to say what's on her mind.

But on Friday, Janet Roach showed off a more sentimental side as she paid tribute to her two adult sons, Jake and Paul Zogoolas.

Posting to her Instagram, the 62-year-old doting mother shared a photograph alongside her children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pEZfc_0cTRlbul00
Sentimental side: On Friday, Real Housewives  Of Melbourne Star Janet Roach (left) showed off a more sentimental side as she paid tribute to her two adult sons, Jake and Paul Zogoolas

'I'm such a proud Mum. After all our trials and tribulations I can honestly say my boys have grown into very special men,' she began her heartfelt message.

Janet also mentioned the difficult times she went through as she raised the boys alone.

'It's a tough and challenging job parenting, specially when you are a single parent, but it's the most worthwhile experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0llW6d_0cTRlbul00
Challenges: 'It's a tough and challenging job parenting, specially when you are a single parent, but it's the most worthwhile experience,' the single mother wrote. Pictured, Janet with her sons Jake (left), and Paul Zogoolas (right)

'I would not have missed it for the world. Xx Love you guys,' she added.

Some of those difficulties include her younger son Jake suffered burns to 70% of his body in 2011.

Jake was accidentally doused in petrol and went up in flames while sitting around a campfire at a friend's 21st birthday party in April 2011.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xp0oY_0cTRlbul00
The incident: Janet's son Jake (left) was accidentally doused in petrol and went up in flames while sitting around a campfire at a friends 21st birthday party in April 2011

In 2015, Janet said around half a million dollars had been spent on treatments for Jake, when speaking to The Daily Telegraph.

Janet opened up to Daily Mail Australia in 2014 about her one and only tattoo - a dragon on her back - which is a tribute to Jake.

'It's a dragon because my son was in a fire and he was very, very scarred all over and we had been dealing with that,' she explained.

The fifth season of The Real Housewives of Melbourne is currently airing on Foxtel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SWF3K_0cTRlbul00
 Hard: In 2015, Janet said around half a million dollars had been spent on treatments for Jake, when speaking to The Daily Telegraph 

