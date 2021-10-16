Inside the incredible numbers that define success for Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

It began with his first NFL start and took off with his spinning 47-yard touchdown run. Lamar Jackson has made some memories against the Cincinnati Bengals. Baltimore has won all five games in the AFC North rivalry since Jackson took over, and the Ravens have done it quite convincingly the past couple seasons. Over the past three games, Baltimore has won by a combined score of 114-19. But don't think Jackson is on cruise control this week as the Ravens get set to kick off their AFC North slate Sunday against the Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO