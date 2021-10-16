CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Inside the incredible numbers that define success for Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

By ESPN.com
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOWINGS MILLS, Md. — The football world is still trying to figure out what label to put on Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s incredible comeback in Monday...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Le’Veon Bell News

The Baltimore Ravens have elevated Le’Veon Bell from their practice squad ahead of Sunday’s Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos. This will be the veteran running back’s first chance to notch game time since signing with the team’s practice roster prior to the start of the 2021 season. Bell,...
NFL
firstsportz.com

Lamar Jackson Expressed Displeasure About Ravens’ Hard-Earner Victory

Lamar Jackson was seen content with the victory that the Baltimore Ravens secured over the Colts but it was supposed to be a cakewalk and not some dragged crawl down the by-lanes of hell. The Ravens QB expressed his unhappiness about the way the victory arrived, making it clear that they should be eyeing to play better in the next game.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s epic 3-word reaction to breaking Dan Marino record

In true Lamar Jackson way, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback is not making a big deal out of breaking Dan Marino’s incredible record. After leading the Ravens to a huge 34-6 win over the streaking Los Angeles Chargers, Jackson officially broke Marino’s record for the most wins by a starting QB before turning 25 years old. The Baltimore superstar recorded his 35th career victory to claim the solo record.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Jim Irsay
The Associated Press

John Harbaugh not sorry; Urban Meyer can’t apologize enough

DENVER (AP) — Victory formation is for losers. The Baltimore Ravens wanted the rushing record. So, John Harbaugh isn’t one bit sorry for not having Lamar Jackson take a knee to close out their rout at Denver. Harbaugh explained enthusiastically and unapologetically after Baltimore’s 23-7 victory Sunday that it was...
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Lamar Jackson, Ravens Aren't Taking the Bengals Lightly

It began with his first NFL start and took off with his spinning 47-yard touchdown run. Lamar Jackson has made some memories against the Cincinnati Bengals. Baltimore has won all five games in the AFC North rivalry since Jackson took over, and the Ravens have done it quite convincingly the past couple seasons. Over the past three games, Baltimore has won by a combined score of 114-19. But don't think Jackson is on cruise control this week as the Ravens get set to kick off their AFC North slate Sunday against the Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium.
NFL
chatsports.com

Are Ravens the AFC's best? Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson prefers flying under radar

BALTIMORE — What was more surprising Sunday: How the Baltimore Ravens crushed the Los Angeles Chargers or how they reacted afterward?. Baltimore’s resounding 34-6 victory over the first-place Chargers improved its record to 5-1, the top mark in the AFC. But the Ravens couldn’t have been more low-key after making the loudest Week 6 statement in the NFL.
NFL
chatsports.com

Ravens Lamar Jackson Misses Practice Thursday

Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was held out of practice Thursday because of an illness. https://twitter.com/jeffzrebiec/status/1448779050655309824. Likely a precautionary measure, Jackson is expected to play in Sunday’s Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. In a Week 5 31-25 win over the Indianapolis...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ravens#Colts#American Football#Hbcu Q A#Lions#Gm
FanSided

Ravens: Lamar Jackson named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Well, it’s been an interesting turn of events. In the same week that Patrick Mahomes lost his third game of the season, Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson went and played a game like that. In Week 5 against the Detroit Lions, Jackson broke team records. He made an early case...
NFL
FOX Sports

Lamar Jackson silences doubters with record performance in Ravens' comeback vs. Colts

It's official: NFL defenses have not figured out Lamar Jackson. The latest installment of Jackson's Superman-like performances came against the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football. In total, the Colts allowed 504 total yards to Mr. Jackson. The 2019 MVP racked up 442 of those through the air, missing the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has a short week before a big game vs. Chargers. That might not be a bad thing.

The Ravens have lost just once on a short week since 2016. That can have its downsides, coach John Harbaugh joked Wednesday. “You know what the guys will say,” he said. “‘You should always have a short week. Why are we spending so much time at this stuff?’” Whatever their process is, it’s worked for their star quarterback time and again. Faced with a condensed work week — as the Ravens (4-1) ...
NFL
Baltimore Times

Ravens Lamar Jackson proves he’s a dangerous passer

There was a select group of Lamar Jackson detractors leading up to the 2017 NFL Draft. Some evaluators questioned whether or not he could play quarterback even though he had registered over 9,000 passing yards and won a Heisman Trophy. Many of those doubters have continued to hold onto their wrong evaluations after Jackson turned the season around for the Baltimore Ravens as a rookie and was named NFL MVP the following year.
NFL
FanSided

Ravens: When you have Lamar Jackson, you always have a chance

Lamar Jackson comprehensively picked apart almost every narrative ever held against him in the Baltimore Ravens’ win on Monday night. Since Jackson was drafted, he has taken the league by storm, though he has had no shortage of detractors — he is just a running back playing quarterback; he can’t play from behind; he can’t win with just his arm; he can’t consistently throw from the pocket; he needs a strong ground game.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson returns to practice; WR Sammy Watkins ruled out vs. Chargers, 3 other questionable

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is on track to play in Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers after returning to practice Friday. Jackson missed Thursday’s workout with an illness but was back on the field for the team’s final session this week. Coach John Harbaugh said Friday that there were no lingering ill effects. Jackson was a full participant Friday and was not listed on the ...
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Louisville catches Lamar Jackson off-guard with incredible announcement

Lamar Jackson is going to be a remembered as one of the greatest players in Louisville football history forever. That was always going to be the case for the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, but the Louisville football program plans to ensure its permanence. And it did so in an awesome way.
NFL
numberfire.com

Lamar Jackson (illness) fine for Ravens in Week 6

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (illness) returned to practice on Friday. Jackson missed practice on Thursday because he was feeling under the weather, but his return on Friday puts him back on track for the Ravens' Week 6 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers. Through five games, Jackson is averaging 303.8 passing yards and 68.2 rushing yards per contest. He is also leading the Ravens with 11.2 carries per game.
NFL
247Sports

Ravens' Lamar Jackson admires Justin Herbert's young NFL career

Justin Herbert and Lamar Jackson will go head to head on Sunday in a battle between two of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL. Herbert’s professional career is just over one year old, but he has already won over Jackson. During a press conference ahead of the matchup between...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy