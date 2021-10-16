CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Jingles on the mind

By Staff Reports
miamivalleytoday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have been brainwashed. My mind is being held hostage – by Madison Avenue. The other day my wife and I were in the car and somehow the word “buckle” came up. We immediately both sang:. “Buckle up for safety, buckle up. Buckle up for safety, always buckle up....

www.miamivalleytoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Court Declares Bow Wow IS The Father Of 1-Year-Old Stone Kamin

After a messy back-and-forth over a child’s paternity, the courts have declared that Bow Wow is indeed the father. Bow Wow wasn’t always opposed to having another child. In September 2020, it was the rapper himself who suggested that he was a father for the second time, and it was later revealed that the mother of the child was a model named Olivia Sky.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Abigail Hawk Deals with the Eternal Parent Problem in New Photo

When she’s not keeping Frank Reagan in line on Blue Bloods, Abigail Hawk is fielding questions that every parent of school-aged kids hears. While on a video call with one of her kids, Hawk took a screenshot of the classic parenting moment when her child didn’t want to do his homework. Her face in the corner of the screen captured just about every mother’s reaction to the moment. The conversation went something like this:
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jingle#Advertising#Hot Dogs#Poetry#Dog
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened to Seann William Scott?

During the late 1990s and early 2000s, Seann William Scott made a huge name for himself as one of the stars of the American Pie film franchise. His character, Steve Stifler, is arguably one of the most memorable of the era and he has carved out a special place in pop culture history. Throughout the mid-2000s, Seann continued to appear in some pretty popular comedies, but by the time the 2010s rolled around he had started to fade from the spotlight. In the years since he played Stifler, lots of people have wondered what Seann is up to. The good news is that he’s still around and you’ll probably be seeing him much sooner than you think. Keep reading to find out what happened to Seann William Scott.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

‘Anti-Karen’ coffee shop gets bombarded by complaints from actual Karens

The Karens have unionized. A ‘Literal Karen’ rallied up other Karens via Facebook to boycott a coffee shop over its ‘anti-Karen’ sign and coffee cups. TikTok user @therealkarenshub’s posted the sign and coffee cups amongst a montage of angry reviews and messages. Since being posted on Wednesday, has garnered over 829,000 views and 76,000 likes since being posted on Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Clowns Bleu DaVinci & Shares Letter From Big Meech

50 Cent's latest television series to take off has been BMF, which is based on the real-life story of brothers Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory. The two ran one of the country's most notorious drug enterprises, Black Mafia Family, out of Detroit. Many rap acts, including Jeezy, were involved with the group, and now there's a whole show depicting what went down behind the scenes with the Flenory brothers.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Music
Popculture

'Blue Bloods' Says Goodbye to Cast Staple After Scary Incident With Citizen

Blue Bloods said goodbye to a relatively recent addition to the cast in this week's Halloween-themed new episode, "True Blue." After having one too many negative interactions with New York City citizens, Officer Eddie Janko's partner said goodbye to the New York Police Department. It was not an easy decision, but being spat at in the face was the final straw for her.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Explains Why He Kept ‘Strict’ Household for His Kids

It’s no secret that kids who grow up in show business come out messed up. Likewise, children of actors and other high-profile celebs tend to go down the same road. Oftentimes, those kids are victims of the twin pollutants of privilege and money. Additionally, their parents might be too busy to truly oversee their lives like they should. Henry Winkler got into the entertainment business at a young age. So, he likely watched other young stars throw their lives away. He didn’t want that for his children.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
wmleader.com

Blake Lively calls Instagram photo of daughters ‘disturbing’

Blake Lively is a famous actress, someone who’s chosen to live her life in public, but her kids have not. And the Gossip Girl actress makes a point to maintain the privacy of her three children, who she shares with Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds. Lively reiterated that stance when she...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘Return To Amish’ Sabrina Burkholder Gives Update On 5th Child, Sobriety

Return To Amish star Sabrina Burkholder gave birth to her fifth child back in September. It has been over a month since her little girl joined the family and it’s been life-changing. Mother to Zekiah and Skylar, Sabrina reflects on how Kalani’s birth has helped her sobriety. She also celebrated the milestone of her newest addition turning a month old. Furthermore, she is promoting a major achievement in her life she is ready to share with the world.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Lara Spencer's fans plead with her following update on her show

Lara Spencer got a mixed reaction from her social media followers when she shared what she thought was exciting news. The popular Good Morning America host took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself filming, Everything But the House, but her fans were let down when they thought she was shooting something else.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Eric Christian Olsen’s Words on Departing Cast Members is Heartbreaking

It turns out that NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen is an emotional man. He misses his fellow colleagues anytime they are away for an extended period. You probably recognize Olsen’s face right off the bat. He is well known for playing Detective Marty Deeks on CBS’s NCIS: Los Angeles. And while Olsen may play a handsome detective on the show, he’s basically a soft teddy bear when he’s off-camera.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy