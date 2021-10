COVID-19 cases at UC Berkeley and in the city of Berkeley have decreased since the start of the semester, according to data from the University Health Services dashboard. Cases on campus have been declining since the week of Aug. 29, and there have been only nine positive cases in the week of Oct. 3, compared to 15, 34 and 87 positive cases in the previous three weeks, respectively. COVID-19 testing on campus has also declined since the start of the semester, with 8,856 tests done in the week of Oct. 3.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO