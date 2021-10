Background: I was born and raised here in Culpeper and attended Culpeper County Public Schools. I was a member of the first graduating class of EVHS and graduate of Germanna Community College. I have been active in the community as a soccer coach and lacrosse coach. I’m a union electrician and a proud brother of IBEW Local 26 Washington, D.C., whose territory includes Culpeper. I am running for town council because the hyper-polarization of national politics has led to important issues such as water quality, affordable high-speed internet and future downtown planning—such as a pool and parking garage—being overlooked.

CULPEPER, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO