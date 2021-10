When Bitcoin traded back at $4500 during the depths of the COVID-19 2020 financial market chaos, those who bought it or held it through past cycles, always had the institutional interest picking up in mind to an eventual launch of a Bitcoin ETF. The past year has seen mindsets changed on Bitcoin and the crypto space in general. It is no longer just a retail frenzy, or traded by a bunch of hackers or anti capitalists. It is now an asset with a market cap in excess of $1.2 trillion and counting. Institutions and Hedge Funds who have long ignored it are now opening physical wallets to accounts on Kraken or other platforms to play the momentum. But it has not been easy for the average mom and pop to be able to trade it.

