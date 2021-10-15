CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute

WPTV
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than...

www.wptv.com

University of Arkansas

Ranu Jung to Lead Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research

Ranu Jung has been named the founding executive director of the Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research (I³R). She will begin in December. “We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Jung to the University of Arkansas,” said Charles Robinson, interim chancellor. “The Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research will propel the University of Arkansas as a global leader in discovery and applied innovation, and Dr. Jung is the ideal leader to help take us there. She is a world-renowned researcher and visionary.”
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
sarasotamagazine.com

Sarasota Memorial Hospital Cancer Institute Appoints Chief of Surgical Oncology

Sarasota Memorial Health Care System has appointed GI oncologist Dr. Kenneth Meredith to serve as its Chief of Surgical Oncology. Meredith, a leader in robotic surgery and the treatment of gastrointestinal cancers, was promoted to the Brian D. Jellison Cancer Institute executive team on Oct. 1. In this new role, he will lead Sarasota Memorial’s team of oncology surgeons and help provide strategic direction as the health system moves forward with future phases of the Jellison Cancer Institute.
SARASOTA, FL
dbusiness.com

Karmanos Cancer Institute and KSP Specialty Pharmacy Launch Drug Patient Portal

The Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute in Detroit and KSP Specialty Pharmacy have launched a new website — www.ksppharmacy.org. The new site features provider resources and information for payers and pharmaceutical companies as well as an online portal where patients can refill their prescriptions. This tool also allows patients to see their list of medications, get reminders, and interact with their pharmacist.
DETROIT, MI
enr.com

Huntsman Cancer Institute Proton Therapy Center: Award of Merit Health Care

This addition to the Huntsman Cancer Institute provides proton therapy options for patients who need targeted cancer treatment. The facility is home to exceptionally sensitive, expensive and heavy treatment equipment. Located on a site constrained by two existing buildings and a fire lane access road that could not support a crane because it was built over mechanical space, the crane platform was carved into the hillside at the edge of a 60-ft shoring wall.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Research Institutes#Clinical Research#Cancer Treatment#Asco#Fcs#U S News World Report
WCTV

Tallahassee residents ‘make strides’ for cancer research

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk drew thousands of participants to Cascades Park on Sunday. The event raised thousands of dollars for the American Cancer Society. Each foot forward marked a step up for breast cancer research. “The American Cancer Society is the leading...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
EverydayHealth.com

Cancer News Digest: The Latest Developments in Cancer Research and Treatment for September 2021

News breaks in the cancer arena all the time. Sometimes it’s big — like word that a breakthrough drug has increased survival for a hard-to-treat cancer. Sometimes it’s smaller. Any of it may matter to you and your family as you navigate your cancer journey. We do our best to keep you up-to-date with a monthly roundup of some of the most significant recent cancer news.
CANCER
The Jewish Press

Weizmann Institute to Offer Off-the-Shelf Cancer Immunotherapies

Immunotherapy has sparked new hope for people with cancer, but for it to work, the patient’s immune system must be able to “see” the tumor. There are ways of enhancing this recognition in individual cases, yet such solutions are, by definition, personalized, which greatly limits their use. Prof. Yardena Samuels and her Ph.D. student Dr. Aviyah Peri of the Weizmann Institute of Science, together with their colleagues, have now developed a method for identifying cancer “hotspots,” features that are common to many tumors and can therefore be used to develop effective immunotherapy for entire groups of patients. The researchers have already used the method to identify a hotspot characteristic of a particularly aggressive form of melanoma in one major subset of patients. The study is being published today in the Journal of Clinical Investigation.
CANCER
KATV

UAMS cancer institute revitalizes patient care with Arkansas artist work

Little Rock, Ark. (KATV) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month which means doctors are reminding Arkansans to get their yearly mammogram if they’re over 45. However, the experience of getting screened for breast cancer may have just gotten more pleasant. Stuart Cobb is a breast cancer and multiple myeloma...
ARKANSAS STATE
technologynetworks.com

Novel Assay Platform for 3D Microfluidic Cancer Research

AMSBIO have supplied custom Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T products to the University of Strathclyde (UoS) in Glasgow, UK, and ScreenIn3D Ltd, allowing them to perform novel immune-oncology assays in 3D microfluidic cancer models. CAR-T cells are genetically modified T-cells used to find and kill cancer cells by targeting specific cancer-associated...
CANCER
wach.com

New Prisma Health Cancer Institute expansion in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The Prisma Health Cancer Institute has expanded to offer new clinical facilities in Columbia to provide advanced specialty care for patients across the Midlands. The Cancer Institute takes a new approach to treating cancer as a complex group of diseases that require consultation among surgical oncologists,...
COLUMBIA, SC
biospace.com

Colon Cancer Research: Testing, Studies and Future Outlook

Colon cancer is the second most common type of cancer in the entire world and the third most prevalent in the U.S. An alarmingly high number of people worldwide have to face this cancer in their lives. The latest research regarding colon cancer has given us improved treatments and detection...
CANCER
YourErie

AHN Cancer Institute holds free cancer screening site

AHN Cancer Institute is coming with full force to beat any cancer from incoming patients. The hospital is doing this by hosting a free cancer screening site. We spoke with a patient while checking if the number of cancer patients have increased this past year. “Well I found a sticker on the Times News on […]
ERIE, PA
Grand Rapids Business Journal

VAI doctor earns cancer research grant

A Van Andel Institute epigenetics expert was awarded a research scholar’s grant for his studies into a promising class of anti-cancer medications. The American Cancer Society granted $792,000 to back Dr. Scott Rothbart’s into potent anti-cancer drugs called EZH2 inhibitors. The enzyme, EZH2, has long been of interest to cancer...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Clinical Research Drives Advances in Ovarian Cancer

The treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer is challenging, with limited therapeutic options. Antibody-drug conjugates as single agents or in combinations are showing promise for these patients. The majority of patients with advanced ovarian cancer will have an initial response to platinum-based chemotherapy and enter an initial remission. Despite this initial...
CANCER
The Exponent

Buzz-a-Beta raises money for cancer research

About 40 members of Beta Theta Pi volunteered to shave their heads Friday to raise money for cancer research in an event called “Buzz-a-Beta.”. Tommy Rzeszutko, a junior in Krannert School of Management and the fraternity’s community service chair, was one of the first to shave his head. Rzeszutko said members who volunteered to shave their heads were given a goal to raise $550, and those who didn’t volunteer had a goal of $100. Many students who shaved their heads also said that they plan on doing it again next year.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
wfirnews.com

Fralin Biomedical Research Institute finally cuts ribbon

A COVID-delayed ribbon cutting and grand opening of the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at Virginia Tech Carilion addition took place today in Roanoke – one year after the building actually opened. The 139,000 sq ft. Research Institute addition is occupied by six Fralin Biomedical Research Institute faculty-led teams, studying cardiovascular...
ROANOKE, VA
Herald Community Newspapers

Life for Gina raises fund for pediatric cancer research

September was pediatric cancer awareness month, and Rockville Centre-based group the Life for Gina Foundation continued its work to help affected families. Late last month, it partnered with the village and Mary Ruchalski Foundation for a tree lighting at village hall to spread awareness for the lack of funds currently going into pediatric cancer research.
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
thedp.com

Penn students reflect on summer pediatric cancer research

Two Penn students have been awarded grants from Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation to pursue pediatric cancer research in a lab. Perelman School of Medicine second year Andrew Siaw-Asamoah and College junior Cristle Ike received funding from the foundation to pursue pediatric oncology research alongside a mentor. They are among 28 undergraduate, graduate, and medical students who received the grant in 2021.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

