Aledo, TX

FOOTBALL RECAPS: Week 8

By From staff reports
Weatherford Democrat
 8 days ago

The Aledo Bearcats hit triple digits Friday night — a 35-21 win over Mansfield Timberview led them to their 100th straight district win, yet another state record.

The Aledo Bearcats Friday broke another state record, with their 100th straight district win. Aledo ISD

The win moves them to 7-0 overall and 4-0 in district play.

The game was tied at 14-all at the half, but the Bearcats came out firing in the third quarter, when Hauss Henjy cross the goalline to give Aledo a 20-14 lead after a failed extra point attempt.

Quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi finished the night with two touchdowns on 16-21 passing for 250 yards, hitting targets Jason llewellyn and Jalen Pope.

Weatherford keeps winning streak alive

The Kangaroos are hot and Friday night's win over Boswell, 42-22, did nothing to extinguish those flames.

Weatherford running back Brayden Bork slips past a defender in a game earlier this year.

Weatherford moves to 4-0 in district and 5-2 overall.

Rams topple Vernon

The Mineral Wells Rams won their Friday contest in convincing fashion, dominating the Lions 28-7 to get their first district win.

The Rams move to 5-3 overall and 1-1 in district play

Peaster puts a hurt on Boyd

The Greyhounds moved to 3-1 in district and 6-1 overall after a 55-21 pounding of Boyd.

The youngster Rhett Steen put on a show in the first half — tying the game at 7 after a 70-yard kickoff return.

Steen would later connect with Gunner McElroy in the second half, his first of two touchdown receptions. Steen would finish with 10 for 222 yards, while McElroy's arm wreaked havoc, throwing for more than 400 yards and four TDs on 26-of-32 attempts.

Brock dominates Ponder

The Eagles' scoreboard looked more like a basketball game when all was said and done, as Brock beat Ponder 70-20.

The Eagles had already built a 35-0 lead before the second quarter even began, three of their scores on the legs of Kutter Wilson. Tyler Moody also found Eli Potts for a 30-yard reception and Carson Finney intercepted a pass and ran it back for a score as well.

Game leaders included Moody (17-26, 224 yards and five TDs), Wilson (15 carries for 119 yards and three scores) and Potts (five receptions, 106 yards, three TDs).

Bulldogs get first district win

Millsap picked up its first win in district play, a 25-21 victory over Merkel.

The Bulldogs even their district record to 1-1 and their overall record to 3-4.

Other Friday night scores:

The Springtown Porcupines (4-3, 0-2) came up short against WF Hirschi, 40-30.

The Santo Wildcats (7-0, 1-0) topped South Plains, 42-7, in their district opener.

The Strawn Greyhounds (8-0, 3-0) defeated Three Way, 54-7.

The Gordon Longhorns (6-1, 1-0) blanked Bluff Dale, 54-0.

Waco Methodist Children's Home defeated MW Community Christian, 72-26.

Editor's note: Trinity Christian and Weatherford Christian were set to play each other Saturday evening.

