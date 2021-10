Unravel, a puzzle platform videogame developed by Coldwood Interactive in Sweden and published by Electronic Arts, is called Unravel. Yarny is a small creature of red yarn that is about the size of an apple. Because of his size, he explores the world and makes everyday objects seem larger. Yarny uses the yarn from his body to create rope that can be used to pull objects, make bridges and swing from things.

