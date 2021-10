Among the many previews from DC FanDome, as anticipated in recent weeks, Warner Bros. he also gave us a first look behind the scenes and some sneak peeks of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the long-awaited sequel to the film that brought the story of the hero to the big screen in 2018 Arthur Curry, ruler of the underwater kingdom of Atlantis. In addition to showing the return of the characters played by Jason Momoa And Amber Heard, the panel also anticipated the return of the villain Black Manta, with new images that you can admire below:

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO