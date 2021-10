As we all know, the transformation of Super Saiyan was first introduced in Dragon Ball Z when Goku fought against the nefarious alien Freeza, witnessing the death of his best friend Krillin which gave him the anger that he needed to reach the new level that gave him a blond hairdo. With Vegeta having died right before Goku achieved this power, one fan artist has decided to imagine what would have happened if the Prince of the Saiyans was able to actually achieve the legendary status before his rival had in what is considered one of the greatest battles in Shonen history.

