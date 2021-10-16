CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Three Ways USC Football Can Capitalize on Their Bye Week

By Sahil Kurup
AllTrojans
AllTrojans
 8 days ago

Through a rollercoaster of a season, the USC Trojans (3-3) find themselves positioned right at the apex, the bye week, looking ahead to six tough matchups. Interim head coach Donte Williams and his squad can use this break to recuperate and fall back to the roots of USC football.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34sNdr_0cTRC4fi00
USA TODAY

- Three Ways USC Football Can Capitalize on Their Bye Week -

No. 1 - Hit The Reset Button

Defensive end Nick Figueroa said it best.

“It’s kind of like a clean slate,” he said. “So whatever happens, the past’s the past. You just gotta look forward and improve on our play.”

The Trojans must put their three ugly losses to Stanford, Oregon State, and Utah behind them. This bye week can serve as a reset button for the players and the coaching staff. There must be a mindset shift within the team to come out with a sense of urgency against No. 14 ranked Notre Dame on Oct. 23.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lW1VL_0cTRC4fi00

No. 2 - Get Healthy

USC has dealt with injuries all season long, and among the group is freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart. Dart had surgery to repair a torn meniscus after an electric performance against Washington State.

He has returned to the practice field, and can use this bye week to continue progressing for Notre Dame. If healthy, he could provide a spark for USC's offense, or at least serve as a valuable QB2 behind Slovis.

Football is an extremely physical game and players often play through nagging injuries. This perfectly-placed bye week gives Donte Williams' team a chance to recover and rest before the second half of the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q797h_0cTRC4fi00

No. 3 - Focus on Discipline

Penalties have been a weakness this season. Donte Williams’ group ranks seventh in the country with 80.7 yards on an average of 8.2 penalties per game. Penalties can decimate an offensive drive, pushing USC back down the field. Extra practice time and a weekend for reflection may help the Trojans come out sharper against Notre Dame.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RyZwH_0cTRC4fi00

----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Arch Manning recruitment coming down to 2 schools: reports

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
FOOTBALL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Cam Newton's brother makes game-changing play for Auburn against Georgia State

Caylin Newton made a huge play for Auburn in the third quarter of the Tigers’ game against Georgia State. Newton, who is Cam Newton’s brother, broke through on the right side and blocked a Panthers’ punt, which led to an Auburn recovery and touchdown in the end zone. It cut the deficit to 24-19, as Barton Lester made the recovery with 4:44 remaining in the third quarter.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
saturdaydownsouth.com

Angry Tennessee fan holding a boot goes viral during Alabama game

Tennessee Football coverage presented by — Tennessee fans have generated as much chatter in recent Volunteer games as the UT players on the field. This year’s “Third Saturday in October” game is in Tuscaloosa. One UT fan who made the trip to enemy territory went viral on Twitter thanks to the ESPN cameras.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc Football#Stanford#American Football#Usc#Notre Dame#Social Media
On3.com

Spencer Rattler: Car dealer that gifted Oklahoma QB two vehicles, weighs in on benching

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler might be losing his job to true freshman Caleb Williams, but for purposes of NIL deals, that might not matter too much. The most marketable athlete in college sports based on social media statistics entered the season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. His position as the starter at “QB U” earned him two cars, gifted to the recognizable face by Fowler Automotive Group near Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FanSided

College football media reacts to shocking D.J. Uiagalelei news

With Clemson football’s woes continuing to add up, the Tigers finally benched struggling quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei against Pitt. D.J. Uiagalelei’s first season as a starter for Clemson has been a study in filling impossible shoes. Unfortunately for the young quarterback, the mistakes and failing confidence caught up to him against...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Terrifying Patrick Mahomes Injury

Kansas City Chiefs fans and the rest of the NFL world are currently holding their breath, hoping for the best with Patrick Mahomes. The MVP quarterback had to leave Sunday afternoon’s game against the Tennessee Titans after taking a terrifying hit to the head. Mahomes was getting wrapped up in...
NFL
The Spun

Gus Malzahn Sends Clear Message About The LSU Job

LSU will need a new head coach at season’s end, and believe it or not Gus Malzahn’s name has been thrown around as a possibility. The LSU Tigers will part ways with Ed Orgeron at the end of the season. The decision comes just two years after Orgeron helped guide the program to a national championship.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Coach’s Brutal Decision Last Night

Colorado State had Utah State on the ropes on Friday night, but a foolish mistake in the closing seconds ultimately cost the Rams the game. After Colorado State gained 15 yards on a third-and-1o, the field goal unit rushed onto the field. However, that wasn’t necessary since there were 11 seconds remaining and Colorado State could’ve spiked the ball to stop the clock.
NFL
AllTrojans

AllTrojans

Los Angeles, CA
644
Followers
654
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

AllTrojans is a FanNation channel covering USC athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy