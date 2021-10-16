CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Arizona reports 2,482 additional COVID cases, 9 more deaths

pinalcentral.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Saturday reported 2,482 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and nine more virus deaths as pandemic metrics showed continued slowing of the current surge as seen around the nation. The state's pandemic totals increased to 1,131,976 cases and...

www.pinalcentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

This is Where COVID Will Surge Next, Virus Expert Warns

Coronavirus cases are finally going in the right direction—down—as hospitalizations and deaths from the Delta surge also fall. However, now is not the time to let your guard down, experts warn. "We have a lot of human wood yet for this Coronavirus forest fire to burn," said Dr. Michael Osterholm, the noted virus expert, on his podcast. "So let's just start at that point right now, this surge we're seeing that is subsiding generally across the country: This is not the last of this virus in this country." He mentioned a few states where COVID is burning worse than others. Read on to see which states made the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wsvaonline.com

Three fatal Covid cases in valley

Three fatal COVID cases are being reported in the valley today, all of them in Augusta County. The daily update from the Virginia Department of Health did not include the hospitalization numbers, but did show 32-new cases of coronavirus in Rockingham County and 22 in Augusta. The state saw a...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
International Business Times

518 Fully Vaccinated Pennsylvania Residents Have Died Of COVID-19

At least 518 fully vaccinated residents in Pennsylvania have died of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state’s health department. The breakthrough COVID-19 deaths took place between Jan. 1, 2021, and Oct. 4, 2021, according to the data updated Oct. 8 by the state’s Department of Health. The breakthrough deaths account for 7% of Pennsylvania’s 7,625 coronavirus-related deaths.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Coronavirus
Local
Arizona Health
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
International Business Times

143 Fully Vaccinated Oregon Residents Who Received Pfizer Vaccine Have Died Of COVID-19

More than 140 fully vaccinated individuals in Oregon have died of COVID-19 despite receiving the vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, according to state data. At least 143 Oregon residents who have received two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have died of the virus as of Oct. 14. The state has also recorded 15,057 breakthrough infections and 562 breakthrough hospitalizations among Pfizer recipients since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the latest data.
OREGON STATE
WTAJ

4,496 new COVID cases reported in PA, 71.1% of residents vaccinated Oct. 22

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 13.5 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 71.1% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. 4,496 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Thursday, bringing state totals to 1,530,309 known cases since the start of the pandemic. 88 new deaths were identified […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Ap#Johns Hopkins University#Dhs
pinalcentral.com

Health official: Arizona poised to give COVID shots to kids

The state's top public health official says preparations are underway to provide COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11 if the federal government authorizes a lower-dose Pfizer vaccine in early November. Don Herrington, acting director of the state Department of Health Services, also says parents should have their children...
pinalcentral.com

Arizona unemployment now at pre-pandemic levels

PHOENIX -- Arizona's jobless rate finally dropped last month to where it was when the COVID-19 pandemic began. And the state has regained virtually all of the private sector jobs it lost. New figures Thursday from the state Office of Economic Opportunity put the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate at 5.7%....
The Lebanon Reporter

COVID-19 deaths reveal startling vaccination statistic in Indiana

EVANSVILLE – Robb Walter III was just 42 years old when he died, his father says, of COVID-19 pneumonia – unvaccinated. Walter – “Bulldog” to friends and family – left behind a girlfriend, a band he was playing in, a job he loved, and parents who are telling the world on Facebook not to make their son’s mistake.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Minnesota

Gov. Walz: State To Begin Administering Moderna, Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Booster Shots

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday that Minnesota will begin administering Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster shots to eligible Minnesotans. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, Minnesotans who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine can now get a booster at least six months after their initial series if they are: 65 years and older; Age 18 and older and live in long-term care settings; Age 18 and older and have underlying medical conditions; Age 18 and older and work or live in high-risk settings. All Minnesotans age 18 or older who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are recommended...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Says These States Could See the Next COVID Surge

At this point in the pandemic, it would be a massive understatement to say that everyone is ready to put COVID-19 behind us once and for all. But thanks to the spread of the Delta variant, certain areas of the country are still struggling to bring down infections, particularly in the South where some places saw their highest ever levels of cases over the summer. But even as the Delta surge is showing signs of waning in certain spots, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, warns that another set of states could soon see cases rise as the virus spreads. Read on to see which areas could be affected.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Shared a Sobering Prediction About Ending the Pandemic

The COVID pandemic has ebbed and flowed throughout the last year and a half, with a number of surges including the winter holiday spike of 2020 and the rise of the Delta variant over the past few months. Thankfully, COVID case numbers have been dropping across the U.S. and vaccination rates have risen, giving many people hope once more that the pandemic is finally coming to an end. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), infections have declined by more than 11 percent in the last week, while vaccinations have risen by more than 30 percent during the same time period. Is the end in sight? Top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, says that sadly, this may not be enough to get rid of the coronavirus altogether.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy