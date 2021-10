UPDATE x 3: According to a report from Pwinsider, there is a lot of heat on Charlotte Flair from some people in WWE. Multiple higher-ups say she is the person responsible for the segment on SmackDown not going as it was originally scripted. As we reported earlier today here on eWn, there were no plans in place for Charlotte to drop the title on the canvas. The belief is that she did it to make Lynch “look stupid” by being “one upped” and having to pick up the belt. As you’d expect, that didn’t go over well with Becky and she made it well known when they got backstage.

