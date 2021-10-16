CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devils, Blackhawks honor Jimmy Hayes

By Elite Sports NY
chatsports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTragically, the hockey world lost Jimmy Hayes this summer. Hayes, originally the 60th overall pick in the 2008...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

extratv

NHL Player Jimmy Hayes Cause of Death Revealed

Jimmy Hayes died in August at just 31 years old, and now the NHL player’s cause of death has been revealed. His widow Kristen and father Kevin Sr. spoke to The Boston Globe, explaining that his death has been ruled accidental after fentanyl and cocaine were found in his system.
NHL
NHL

Mailbag: Devils, Blackhawks playoff chances, Rangers without captain

Here is the Oct. 13 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked using #OvertheBoards. New Jersey Devils, make or miss the Stanley Cup Playoffs? -- @HarryJB4. Miss, but that's not a bad thing or a knock on the Devils because they have the potential to be one of the most improved teams in the NHL this season.
NHL
NHL

Jimmy Vesey Signs with Devils | RELEASE

Newark, NJ - The New Jersey Devils today signed forward Jimmy Vesey to a one-year, one-way contract worth $800,000. Vesey had been in Devils training camp since agreeing to a professional tryout agreement on September 14. The announcement was made by New Jersey Devils Executive Vice President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald.
NHL
Jimmy Hayes
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Playing for Jimmy: Grieving Hayes suits up for Flyers season

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The tattoo runs along Kevin Hayes’ left forearm, a permanent reminder of what the Philadelphia Flyers center is missing, a solemn quote overlaid by a thick, script J for his late brother that serves as an indelible tribute to a bond he believes isn’t broken, merely changed.
NHL
Daily Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks at New Jersey Devils odds, picks, and prediction

The Chicago Blackhawks (0-1) and New Jersey Devils (0-0) tangle Friday at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Blackhawks vs. Devils odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets. Chicago is coming off...
NHL
Daily Herald

Blackhawks can't complete comeback against Devils

NEWARK, N.J. -- Jack Hughes scored his second goal of the game less than a minute into overtime and the New Jersey Devils beat the Blackhawks 4-3 after blowing a late 2-goal lead on Friday night. Dominik Kubalik and Kirby Dach forced the overtime, scoring in the final 3:53 of...
NHL
NHL

Jimmy 'Broadway' Hayes Was Larger Than Life | FEATURE

The former Devils and Blackhawks forward was honored before New Jersey's home opener. Throughout Friday's game between the New Jersey Devils and Chicago Blackhawks there were plenty of references to 'Broadway' even though neither team is affiliated with the New York City avenue. This Broadway was referencing former Devil and Blackhawk Jimmy Hayes, who passed away on Aug. 24, 2021.
NHL
FanSided

Blackhawks vs Devils: Three Takeaways from the OT loss

Leading up to Wednesday night, a lot of questions were swirling around the new season. Playing the Western Conference favorites didn’t help answer any questions definitively. Early in that one, Chicago was outplayed and out-skated, falling behind three goals quickly. Chicago managed to climb back into the tilt ultimately winning the final 50 minutes 2-1.
NHL
NHL

Hughes Scores Twice, Including OT, as Devils Top Blackhawks | GAME STORY

Jack Hughes said he expected his game to "pop" this season and go to another level. His game popped, twice, in a major way for the Devils in their home opening 4-3 overtime victory against the Chicago Blackhawks Friday night at Prudential Center. Hughes scored two beautiful goals, including the...
NHL
People

New Jersey Devils Honor Jimmy Hayes Ahead of Season Opener: 'This Is for You, Broadway'

Jimmy Hayes' last team is paying tribute to the former NHL player. Ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, the New Jersey Devils shared photos of players and staff wearing a sticker honoring Hayes' memorial clover logo. Instead of the crossed hockey sticks, the team included Hayes' jersey number when he played for the Devils in the 2017-18 season.
NHL
TheDailyBeast

Former NHL Star Jimmy Hayes Died of Fentanyl and Cocaine

Former NHL star Jimmy Hayes was killed by a combination of fentanyl and cocaine after getting hooked on pain pills while coping with an injury, his family told the The Boston Globe. Hayes, 31, was found dead at his Massachusetts home on Aug. 23. His “completely shocked” wife, Kristen, told the newspaper she had no idea her husband had a drug problem. But his father, Kevin, a recovering addict, said his son confided in him. “About maybe 16 or 17 months ago, I saw a little change in Jimmy’s behavior and I went to him and I said, ‘I think there might be a problem here with pills.’ He had had an injury for a while and I think he started taking the painkillers and they get you,” the dad said, adding that Hayes told him, “Dad, I’m hooked on these pills. I got injured and I started taking them and I never got off.”
NHL
arcamax.com

Jack Hughes scores highlight goal in overtime as Devils top Blackhawks in opener

NEWARK, N.J. – Dougie Hamilton could not have drawn it up much better. First game. First shift. First shot. One loud introduction to his new team and fanbase. The star defenseman scored 17 seconds into the season opener as the Devils beat the Chicago Blackhawks, 4-3, in overtime on Friday before a sellout crowd at Prudential Center. Andreas Johnsson added a goal and Jack Hughes scored twice, including the OT winner.
NHL
NHL

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Continue Opening Trip Against Devils

Blackhawks face Devils in the second leg of Chicago's season-opening three-game trip. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN 720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) Chicago's season-opening trip rolls onward as the Blackhawks face the New Jersey Devils on Friday night in the first of two meetings on the year.
NHL
nbcboston.com

Bruins Honor Jimmy Hayes in Season Opener: ‘Thinking of You Always'

The Bruins opened their 2021-22 NHL season Saturday night in Boston, and there was a special decal on the players' helmets as they stepped onto the ice at TD Garden. The "Jimmy 11" decals honor former Boston Bruins forward Jimmy Hayes, who died unexpectedly on Aug. 23 at his home in Milton, Massachusetts. The married father of two young boys was just 31.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Kings, Blues, Blackhawks, Senators, Canadiens

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Los Angeles Kings might be getting good news after what looked like a serious injury to defenseman Drew Doughty. Meanwhile, the status on a Vladimir Tarasenko trade seems to change weekly. How long will he be staying with the St. Louis Blues? The Ottawa Senators seemed to have dismissed rumors that they’re looking to add a top-nine center to their group and there were plenty of scouts at the Blackhawks game on Thursday, many of them likely checking in on Dylan Strome.
NHL
cbslocal.com

Bruins Will Wear ‘Jimmy 11’ Decals In Honor Of Late Jimmy Hayes

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins will honor the late Jimmy Hayes with a special decal on their helmets during Saturday night’s season opener against the Dallas Stars. When the Bruins take the ice for their opener at TD Garden, players will be sporting a “Jimmy 11” decal in honor of Hayes, who died unexpectedly at his Milton home in August. The former Bruins forward, who was a Dorchester native and played three years of college hockey at Boston College, was just 31 years old at the time of his passing.
NHL
Dorchester Reporter

Medical examiner: Jimmy Hayes died of drug overdose

Dorchester native Jimmy Hayes lost his life last summer in part due to a lethal combination of cocaine and fentanyl, according to a report from the state’s medical examiner that was made public last weekend. The former NHL and Boston College hockey star was found dead at age 31 in his Milton home on Aug. 23. His death, the state report said, is considered accidental.
MILTON, MA

