Devils, Blackhawks honor Jimmy Hayes

Former NHL star Jimmy Hayes was killed by a combination of fentanyl and cocaine after getting hooked on pain pills while coping with an injury, his family told the The Boston Globe. Hayes, 31, was found dead at his Massachusetts home on Aug. 23. His “completely shocked” wife, Kristen, told the newspaper she had no idea her husband had a drug problem. But his father, Kevin, a recovering addict, said his son confided in him. “About maybe 16 or 17 months ago, I saw a little change in Jimmy’s behavior and I went to him and I said, ‘I think there might be a problem here with pills.’ He had had an injury for a while and I think he started taking the painkillers and they get you,” the dad said, adding that Hayes told him, “Dad, I’m hooked on these pills. I got injured and I started taking them and I never got off.”

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO