Oakland, CA

Police: Car fleeing CHP causes AC Transit bus to crash into Oakland home

By Edie Frederick
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 8 days ago

A suspect fleeing a police chase in Oakland collided with an AC Transit bus, sending the bus crashing into a home, authorities say.

Four people are in custody following the horrific crash which sent eight people to the hospital on Friday, some in critical condition.

California Highway Patrol officers were pursuing a stolen silver Toyota Camry on Highway 24 and Interstate 980 shortly after 2 p.m. when the driver exited onto Oakland’s 27th S. Police said they then stopped their pursuit due to the driver’s erratic behavior, but he continued to drive recklessly, crashing into an AC Transit bus at the intersection of 10th and Market.

The impact sent the bus lurching into a residential property, injuring four out of the seven passengers as well as the bus driver.

Four male suspects in the stolen vehicle were taken into custody by CHP officials. Authorities have not yet released what charges the men were formally arrested for. Two of the suspects were in critical condition following the crash.

The bus driver and passengers were taken to a local hospital and in stable condition as of Friday night, police said.

