If you like college football chaos, this has been the season for you. Week 6 gave us another round of wild upsets, none more significant than Texas A&M knocking No. 1 Alabama to mark Nick Saban's first defeat at the hands of a former assistant. Let's not forget about Oklahoma's wild comeback win against Texas after Caleb Williams replaced Spencer Rattler at quarterback either, nor should we overlook the wild finish in Oxford between Ole Miss and Arkansas. It was just that kind of weekend.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO