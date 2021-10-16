CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

WATCH: Texas A&M scores from all angles for early lead on Missouri

By Jonathan Wagner
Michael Ciaglo via Getty Images.

Texas A&M is firing on all cylinders early on against Missouri. The Aggies scored three first quarter touchdowns, giving them an early 21-0 lead. The first touchdown came on a two-yard pass from quarterback Zach Calzada to Ainias Smith.

Texas A&M’s second touchdown came on an impressive run from running back Isaiah Spiller through the Missouri defense. Spiller took a handoff 48 yards to the house to give the Aggies a 14-0 lead midway through the opening quarter. On the touchdown, Spiller made an impressive cut to change directions, making a Missouri defender miss him, and it was a clear path to the end zone from there.

The Aggies then quickly added another touchdown, this time coming on a 20-yard rushing score from Devon Achane. Spiller and Achane have each had early success on the ground for Texas A&M against Missouri. Both running backs have at least 69 yards and a touchdown early on in the opening minutes of the second quarter.

Texas A&M has carried last week’s momentum into Missouri game

Texas A&M is riding high off of last week’s giant upset victory over Alabama. The win was the Aggies’ fourth of the season, and it broke a two game skid. Beating Alabama not only sent shockwaves throughout the country, but it helped Texas A&M bounce back to try and turn its season around.

Entering Saturday’s game against Missouri, Texas A&M was 4-2 on the season. The Aggies are led by a strong rushing attack between Spiller and Achane, and that is on display against the Tigers. Entering Saturday’s game, Spiller had 491 yards and three touchdowns on 85 carries. Achane had 330 yards and two touchdowns on 50 attempts.

Quarterback Zach Calzada has stepped in and played relatively well for Texas A&M. Entering Week 7, Calzada has thrown for 1,029 yards, eight touchdowns, and five interceptions. he also had a rushing touchdown.

