CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

HALFTIME: No. 25 Texas 17 No. 12 Oklahoma State 13

By Justin Wells about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WjjXt_0cTQzAdL00
Xavier Worthy heading to the end zone. (Will Gallagher/IT)

It didn’t take long for the Texas offense to pick up where it left off last weekend. But OSU’s late momentum keeps this Big 12 tilt close.

Bijan Robinson’s second score of the half was on a 13-yard touchdown grab and gave the Horns a 17-3 lead, with 8:36 left in the half. With the tailback being the first option on mesh, OSU didn’t locate him soon enough and Casey Thompson’s strike gave UT the 14-point margin.

But Oklahoma State fought back when Jason Taylor intercepted Thompson and took it 85 yards to the house, making it 17-10, UT, with 5:13 left in the second. Then forcing a three-and-out, OSU’s Tanner Brown connects on a 35-yard field goal and a 17-13 margin heading into halftime.

Robinson tallied 112 total yards and two scores in the opening stanza. Robinson now has a rushing and receiving touchdown today, his fourth game to have multiple scores in 2021.

UT started the scoring with heavy doses of Bijan Robinson. Steve Sarkisian’s creativeness helped cap an 11-play, 75-yard drive, culminating in Robinson’s 1-yard scoring jaunt and a 7-0 Texas lead early in the first.

Oklahoma State countered. After a horse-collar flag on the Horns on 3rd-and-long, it gave Spencer Sanders and the Pokes enough room to work. The defense held tight and held the Cowboys to a 21-yard Brown field goal, and 7-3 margin, with 3:41 remaining in the opening quarter.

Texas answered. Cameron Dicker’s 28-yard field goal finished an 7-play, 72-yard march and gave the Horns a seven point advantage, 10-3, with :58 seconds remaining in the first stanza.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
Fox News

Arch Manning recruitment coming down to 2 schools: reports

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Oklahoma Football
State
Oklahoma State
saturdaydownsouth.com

Cam Newton's brother makes game-changing play for Auburn against Georgia State

Caylin Newton made a huge play for Auburn in the third quarter of the Tigers’ game against Georgia State. Newton, who is Cam Newton’s brother, broke through on the right side and blocked a Panthers’ punt, which led to an Auburn recovery and touchdown in the end zone. It cut the deficit to 24-19, as Barton Lester made the recovery with 4:44 remaining in the third quarter.
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Angry Tennessee fan holding a boot goes viral during Alabama game

Tennessee Football coverage presented by — Tennessee fans have generated as much chatter in recent Volunteer games as the UT players on the field. This year’s “Third Saturday in October” game is in Tuscaloosa. One UT fan who made the trip to enemy territory went viral on Twitter thanks to the ESPN cameras.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Osu#Ut#Cowboys
On3.com

Spencer Rattler: Car dealer that gifted Oklahoma QB two vehicles, weighs in on benching

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler might be losing his job to true freshman Caleb Williams, but for purposes of NIL deals, that might not matter too much. The most marketable athlete in college sports based on social media statistics entered the season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. His position as the starter at “QB U” earned him two cars, gifted to the recognizable face by Fowler Automotive Group near Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

College football media reacts to shocking D.J. Uiagalelei news

With Clemson football’s woes continuing to add up, the Tigers finally benched struggling quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei against Pitt. D.J. Uiagalelei’s first season as a starter for Clemson has been a study in filling impossible shoes. Unfortunately for the young quarterback, the mistakes and failing confidence caught up to him against...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

LSU coaching search: Paul Finebaum names top candidates, including Mel Tucker

LSU's coaching search has begun after the Tigers decided to part ways with coach Ed Orgeron effective after the season. As one of the top programs in the best conference in college football, LSU clearly will not lack great candidates for the job — but one favorite has not emerged so far. ESPN's Paul Finebaum gave his take on some of the possible top names for the job on Tuesday during an appearance on "KJM" with Keyshawn Johnson, Jay Williams and Max Kellerman.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU fans want to hire current SEC head coach during blowout loss to Ole Miss

Once Ole Miss poured it on for a 31-7 lead against LSU on Saturday, LSU fans began to salivate over hiring Lane Kiffin to replace Ed Orgeron after the season. Ole Miss got off to a slow start, and didn’t score its first touchdown until 3:12 left in the first half. But once the Rebels got going, they were difficult to stop for LSU. Matt Corral tacked on another touchdown with 15 seconds remaining in the first half, and Ole Miss added 2 more scores in the third quarter to bust the game wide open.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Paul Finebaum discusses names to watch for LSU job

Now that it has been made official that LSU and head coach Ed Orgeron are parting ways at the end of this season; the question on everyone’s mind is who will replace him. There are many names out there of potential candidates and on his podcast on Sunday, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum discussed those options with co-host Matt Barrie.
COLLEGE SPORTS
tigernet.com

LSU AD is calling Dabo to offer him the HC job......

Obviously Dabo is going to say no, but that's how LSU's AD works: he forces someone to say no and then moves on. https://www.saturdaydownsouth.com/lsu-football/lsu-coaching-rumors-dabo-swinney-among-candidates-for-tigers-job-per-report/. This would certainly be a splash hire. May 6, 2020: "I know I went to Clemson and got a degree, prob more than you ever did....
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Gus Malzahn Sends Clear Message About The LSU Job

LSU will need a new head coach at season’s end, and believe it or not Gus Malzahn’s name has been thrown around as a possibility. The LSU Tigers will part ways with Ed Orgeron at the end of the season. The decision comes just two years after Orgeron helped guide the program to a national championship.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy