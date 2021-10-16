HALFTIME: No. 25 Texas 17 No. 12 Oklahoma State 13

Xavier Worthy heading to the end zone. (Will Gallagher/IT)

It didn’t take long for the Texas offense to pick up where it left off last weekend. But OSU’s late momentum keeps this Big 12 tilt close.

Bijan Robinson’s second score of the half was on a 13-yard touchdown grab and gave the Horns a 17-3 lead, with 8:36 left in the half. With the tailback being the first option on mesh, OSU didn’t locate him soon enough and Casey Thompson’s strike gave UT the 14-point margin.

But Oklahoma State fought back when Jason Taylor intercepted Thompson and took it 85 yards to the house, making it 17-10, UT, with 5:13 left in the second. Then forcing a three-and-out, OSU’s Tanner Brown connects on a 35-yard field goal and a 17-13 margin heading into halftime.

Robinson tallied 112 total yards and two scores in the opening stanza. Robinson now has a rushing and receiving touchdown today, his fourth game to have multiple scores in 2021.

UT started the scoring with heavy doses of Bijan Robinson. Steve Sarkisian’s creativeness helped cap an 11-play, 75-yard drive, culminating in Robinson’s 1-yard scoring jaunt and a 7-0 Texas lead early in the first.

Oklahoma State countered. After a horse-collar flag on the Horns on 3rd-and-long, it gave Spencer Sanders and the Pokes enough room to work. The defense held tight and held the Cowboys to a 21-yard Brown field goal, and 7-3 margin, with 3:41 remaining in the opening quarter.

Texas answered. Cameron Dicker’s 28-yard field goal finished an 7-play, 72-yard march and gave the Horns a seven point advantage, 10-3, with :58 seconds remaining in the first stanza.