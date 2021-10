Nick Saban doesn’t lose often. When he does, watch out. Alabama’s loss to Texas A&M last week certainly didn’t leave Saban gleeful, but he also didn’t seem overly frustrated about the loss. Why? It gave him an opportunity to coach his players with a completely full attention span. That’s not to suggest that Saban doesn’t always demand respect. He does. However, winning breeds complacency. For elite players who plan on winning multiple championships, there is usually a refocused response. That makes players and teams incredibly dangerous. The Crimson Tide are the team you don’t want to play this week.

FOOTBALL ・ 11 DAYS AGO