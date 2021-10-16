Best Bluetooth headset 2021: top picks for hands-free conference calls and home working

Get more things done during the workday with the JLab JBuds Work wireless over-ear headset. It provides over 60 hours of Bluetooth playtime on one charge. Then, you can connect to this headset wirelessly via Bluetooth with your Mac, PC, smartphone, and more. There’s also the option for a wired connection. What’s more, with the Bluetooth Multipoint technology, this workspace gadget connects to two devices at once. Now that’s multitasking. Even better, you can remove an earcup for a more natural feel at the office. Additionally, the noise canceling mic wipes out environmental noise while another zeros in on your voice for great calls. Moreover, just flip the boom mic down to hang up or answer a call quickly. Finally, you can choose between 2 EQ settings: Music or Voice mode.

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO