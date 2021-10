Cravings get the best of us. Being a full time mom who also works 40+hrs/week I find myself giving in to my kids’ cravings of fast food pizza and cheeseburgers just to have a “simple night” while my simple night turns into guilt and regret worrying about calories and overall health. I’m definitely not the guru, although who truly is?? Over the past year I have learned that your path to fitness is your path and you have to be in charge and aware of your capabilities. Cravings are one. I enjoy a slice or two of pizza from time to time, but I want to make it as healthy as possible so I started researching. I fount an amazing recipe online and tweak it to make it fit own personal likes and nutrient goals and let me tell you the kids loved it and so did I. Absolute game changer and I will definitely be making this again.

