Rams promote CB Dont'e Deayon from practice squad

By Cameron DaSilva
 8 days ago
The Rams are currently without Darious Williams for the next three games, leaving them with only three cornerbacks on the 53-man roster. Thanks to the NFL’s rules on promoting players from the practice squad, they now have some added depth for Week 6.

The team promoted Dont’e Deayon from the practice squad for this week, announcing the move Saturday. He will be on the active roster for Sunday’s game before reverting back to the practice squad on Monday.

Deayon has been on the practice squad for the last two seasons and this could be his biggest opportunity yet. He’ll be a backup to Jalen Ramsey, Robert Rochell and David Long Jr., who are all expected to play significant snaps against the Giants.

