Virginia State

Local Matters: Prominent Democrats stump for McAuliffe in Virginia governor's race

CBS News
CBS News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome of the Democratic Party's most prominent names are hitting the campaign trail for Terry McAuliffe in the...

www.cbsnews.com

CBS News

Virginia gubernatorial race tightens ahead of Election Day

There is a growing sense of urgency among Democrats after recent polling showed Democratic candidate for Virginia governor, former Governor Terry McAuliffe, tied with Republican challenger Glenn Youngkin. With Election Day just over a week away, former President Barack Obama hit the campaign trail in Richmond. CBS News political reporters Aaron Navarro and Sarah Ewall-Wice are both on the campaign trail with more.
