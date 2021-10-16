Local Matters: Prominent Democrats stump for McAuliffe in Virginia governor's race

REP. BENNIE THOMPOSON (D-MS): Good morning. How are you?. MARGARET BRENNAN: I'm well. Before we get to that I want to quickly ask you, since you are a progressive Democrat, what is your view? Are you disappointed that President Biden had to give up tuition free community college and cut paid leave from 12 down to four weeks time?

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO