FDA Advisory Panel Unanimously Endorses Booster Shot For Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine

bigcountrynewsconnection.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON D.C. - On Friday, October 15, 2021, a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory panel voted unanimously to recommend a second Johnson & Johnson 'booster' shot for emergency use authorization. The vote was 19-0. On Thursday, the same panel also voted to authorize a booster shot for the Moderna COVID-19...

