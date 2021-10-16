CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newburgh, IN

Historic Newburgh Inc. Extends Family Friendly Halloween Illuminations Event

By Liberty
My 1053 WJLT
My 1053 WJLT
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you're like me, and you prefer Casper the Friendly Ghost, to scary goblins and haunted trails, then you will be happy to hear about this new event in Newburgh. Our friends with Historic Newburgh, Inc. are always finding ways to bring the community together and raise money for Downtown Newburgh....

my1053wjlt.com

Comments / 0

Related
My 1053 WJLT

Do You Remember Shopping at the Huge Service Merchandise Store in Owensboro, KY ?

You know that conveyor belt was the absolute BEST. THING. EVER!. When I was a kid, I used to love visiting Owensboro's Service Merchandise store with my parents. It was the anchor store at the south end of Towne Square North. But, you'll likely recall, shopping at Service Merchandise wasn't like shopping at other stores at the time. It was totally different from stores like King's. Remember that one? Or, here's another, Heck's Department Store! How about that blast from the Owensboro retail past?
OWENSBORO, KY
My 1053 WJLT

Living Small – See What Life is Like Inside These Tiny Houses for Sale in Indiana

The trend toward living in tiny houses started several years ago as people, particularly millennials, found affording a standard-sized home difficult. The trend accelerated in 2020 as the pandemic spread across the United States and people began looking for ways to distance themselves from the general population at a price they could reasonably afford. A tiny house you hooked to the back of a truck like a camper and pulled practically wherever you wanted to go gave them that opportunity. The trend became so popular, it spurred a number of reality TV shows on networks such as FYI, HGTV, DIY, and others.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Evansville, IN
Government
City
Evansville, IN
State
Indiana State
Newburgh, IN
Society
Newburgh, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Society
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
Evansville, IN
Society
City
Newburgh, IN
City
Saint John, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Vote Now to Help Evansville Police Department Win a Grant for Its K-9 Unit

The four-legged officers of the Evansville Police Department's K9 Unit need your help in scoring a piece of a $25,000 grant. The Unit is currently competing with other K9 Units in Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Michigan to win the grant being ponied up by Aftermath, a company that specializes in "professional biohazard, coronavirus (COVID-19) and crime scene cleanup services to families, employers, and communities nationwide," according to their website.
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Job Opportunities: The Indiana Department of Transportation is Hosting a Statewide Hiring Event

I realize that the last thing you want to think about right now is cold, snowy, and icy weather, and the dangerous road conditions that will surely come with it - but the Indiana Department of Transportation has to think about things like that. INDOT is preparing now for winter, and what I'm sure will be a busy time for them. One way to prepare is to hire a bunch of drivers, and that's what they are hoping to do at an upcoming statewide hiring event.
POLITICS
My 1053 WJLT

Celebrate Halloween with Evansville Indiana’s First Ever Virtual Spooky Pride Event

Get ready to celebrate Halloween and Pride together with one amazing, virtual event taking place this weekend!. Spooky Pride was originally planned as an in-person event at Haynie's Corner, but because of the continued presence of both Covid-19 and the Delta variant in our community, River City Pride organizers made the tough decision to pivot the Halloween festivities to a virtual event for 2021. 103 GBF is incredibly proud to be a supporting sponsor of this wonderful LGBTQIA+ event.
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Ohio River#Historic Newburgh Inc#Casper The Friendly Ghost#Halloween Illuminations#Eventbright
My 1053 WJLT

Here’s Why Walmart in Newburgh, Indiana is Being Renovated

Change is never easy. If it was, things would change all the time (hopefully for the better). Sometimes those changes are big, like a change in ideology. Sometimes they're small, like changing a process to make it more efficient. Whatever type of change it is, it also takes time to implement, which often leads to inconveniences for people they may find difficult to handle, because we're human and we're stubborn. Once we have something figured out, we want it to stay that way forever because we know how to handle it when we have to deal with it again. Take, for example, a trip to the store. Once you've been to a particular store time and time again, you learn the layout, making it easier to find what you need each time you go. That is until the store decides to do a little rearranging, which is what customers at Walmart in Newburgh have been dealing with for the past few weeks, and continue to deal with as the store undergoes a renovation.
NEWBURGH, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Look at the beautiful views you get from the Gateway Arch

A Youtube video gives you a behind-the-scenes look at what the trip to the top of the Gateway Arch in St. Louis is like, and the views from the top are just beautiful to see!. This YouTube video was uploaded just a couple of months ago and it gives you a real look at what it is like to go up to the top of the Gateway Arch in St. Louis. If you don't want to watch the whole 17-minute long video just scroll down to take a look at some of my favorite shots from the video.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
My 1053 WJLT

Dia de los Muertos Celebration Returns to Henderson October 30th

After being forced to cancel last year's event due to the COVID pandemic, the City of Henderson's Dia de los Muertos event is coming back. Dia de los Muertos, or "Day of the Dead" is a Mexican tradition that dates back some 3,000 years. While it falls at the same time as Halloween each year, it centers around death, and its most recognizable symbols are brightly decorated skulls. It's not a tradition designed to be spooky or scary. It's the exact opposite, actually.
HENDERSON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Halloween
My 1053 WJLT

You Can Adopt BRUNO Here for Less Than $10 from It Takes a Village in Evansville

This fella here is pretty special - his name is BRUNO and he is our Thursday Pet of the Week from It Takes a Village. BRUNO is a 2-year-old Labrador Retriever Mix, and he weighs about 50 pounds. According to ITV, BRUNO has been pretty doggone popular with their free Rent-a-Dog program. In fact, BRUNO recently went on a date and has a fabulous time. He just laid on the patio, soaking up some sun, while his "renter" mowed the grass. BRUNO never barked and had perfect potty manners. It seems pretty clear that he will make a great pet for the right family.
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

UPDATE: Indiana College Student Reunited With Her Dog After Horrible Wreck

These are the stories we love to share. Last week we rallied the troops to help find Tito. He went missing after his owner had a wreck with him in the car in Indiana. We are excited to share that Tito has been found and returned to Baylee Geng from Washington, Indiana. After almost a week of searching and several other news outlets picking up the story the power of media and amazing caring folks helping a dog momma and her boy are back together and it feels so good for us all.
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Haintin’ Holler Just Might Be The Scariest Place In Kentucky

Many stories of local history and folklore are passed down from generation to generation. Over time, the stories change, sometimes just a little and sometimes quite a bit. My husband says I exaggerate my stories, I prefer to say that I make them better. It's like putting salt, pepper, or other spice into a recipe, you can eat it without these ingredients, but the dish is so much better with the prices added to it.
KENTUCKY STATE
My 1053 WJLT

My 1053 WJLT

Evansville IN
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy