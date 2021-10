SAN JOSE, CA (October 19, 2021) – “The new report issued today by the U.S. Department of Education is a welcome step in raising our national consciousness around how the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a serious toll on the mental health of the nation’s youth. We’re encouraged to see that the Department’s report largely echoes the findings and recommendations published by SVLG last month in our report examining how Bay Area schools are addressing the underlying stressors and concerns facing local youth,” said Sara Garcia, Director of Education & Workforce Development at SVLG. “The recent investment in the mental health of our youth demands significant responsibility, and it is incumbent upon our schools and service providers to be good stewards of public dollars intended to support the needs of the most vulnerable in our community. Our members remain committed to helping to advance innovative solutions to support and advance the health, wellness and education needs of today’s youth.”

