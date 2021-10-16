CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse’s Sean Tucker 5th Straight 100+ Yard Rushing Game

watchstadium.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSean Tucker once again showed why he is one of the...

watchstadium.com

AllSyracue

Sean Tucker Leads the Nation in All-Purpose Yards

Syracuse running back Sean Tucker is just five yard short of 1,000 all-purpose yards on the 2021 season. His 995 yards (791 rushing, 204 receiving) is tops in all of college football. Wide receiver Calvin Austin of Memphis is second with 972 yards. In addition, Tucker's 791 rushing yards is good for second in the nation (trailing Michigan State's Kenneth Walker who has 913 rushing yards) while his nine rushing touchdowns is tied for fourth.
SYRACUSE, NY
orangefizz.net

Bones’ Biggest Takeaways: Give Sean Tucker #44

Syracuse suffered another loss in a game it probably should’ve won. Wake Forest squeezed out a 40-37 victory in overtime thanks to an acrobatic catch from A.T. Perry in the back corner of the endzone. With this loss, SU is 3-3 in a season where some truly believe they should be 6-0. Here are the biggest takeaways from the latest Orange loss:
SYRACUSE, NY
nny360.com

College football: Syracuse’s Tucker named ACC’s top running back of week

Syracuse University second-year freshman Sean Tucker was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Running Back of the Week on Monday. Tucker scored three times in SU’s 40-37 overtime loss to No. 19/20 Wake Forest on Saturday, including the game-tying 28-yard touchdown catch with 21 seconds left in regulation. He finished with...
COLLEGE SPORTS
waer.org

Syracuse Loses on Last Play for the Second Straight Week

Syracuse Football lost another heartbreaker this week to #19 Wake Forest. WAER's Ethan Frank looks into Dino Babers questionable decision-making amid the Orange’s second straight loss. Syracuse football could easily be 5-1 right now. After today’s 40-37 loss in overtime to Wake Forest (6-0, 4-0 ACC), the Orange are 3-3...
SYRACUSE, NY
247Sports

Syracuse RB Sean Tucker on historic pace entering Orange's game against Clemson

Syracuse football (3-3) plays host to Clemson (3-2) Friday at the Carrier Dome in a clash of ACC Atlantic Division foes. And when the Tigers and Orange kick off a 7 p.m. ET, there might not be a player the Clemson defense will have more eyes on that Syracuse running back Sean Tucker, who has been a do-it-all kind of back for the Orange six games in.
SYRACUSE, NY
247Sports

Syracuse's Sean Tucker named ACC RB of Week 6 after continuing breakneck production pace vs. Wake Forest

Syracuse football standout Sean Tucker was named the Atlantic Coast Conference's running back of Week 6 on Monday after posting 182 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns in SU's 40-37 overtime loss to Wake Forest. The returning freshman took 26 carries for 153 yards as part of a backfield duo with Garrett Shrader that accounted for 331 yards on the ground. He also caught three passes for 29 yards, including the 28-yard catch and run that finished in the end zone in the final minute of regulation.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Sean Tucker Named ACC Running Back of the Week

Syracuse running back Sean Tucker was named ACC Running Back of the Week for his performance against Wake Forest. More from an ACC press release:. Tucker found the end zone three times in Saturday’s 40-37 loss to No. 19 Wake Forest, rushing for two touchdowns and catching one touchdown pass • The touchdown reception resulted in the game-tying score with 21 seconds left that sent the game into overtime • Rushed for more than 100 yards for the fourth-straight game and fifth time in six weeks, carrying the ball 26 times for 153 yards (5.9 avg.) • With three receptions out of the backfield, he was the Orange’s second-leading receiver in Saturday’s game.
SYRACUSE, NY
chatsports.com

Tucker Honored by ACC for Second-Straight Week

Syracuse running back Sean Tucker was named ACC Running Back of the Week for the second week in a row. The nation's second-leading rusher with 948 yards on 155 carries (6.1 avg.) and is also leading the team with 224 yards through the air. On Friday night against Clemson, he became the first player to rush for more than 100 yards against the Tigers, going for 157 yards.
FOOTBALL
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: What’s Sean Tucker on pace for at the mid-season mark?

As you know, Syracuse Orange running back Sean Tucker is putting up numbers at a torrid pace during the 2021 season so far. He’s already rushed for 791 yards (second in the country), has the fourth-most rushing scores with nine, and leads the FBS in yards from scrimmage with 995. And of course, all of this comes in just six games. Provided Tucker stays healthy — knocks on every piece of wood within reach — he’s clearly on pace for a pretty historic season at Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
247Sports

Syracuse AD John Wildhack: Sean Tucker will not wear No. 44 this year, 'way too premature to really discuss'

Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack squashed the notion that standout running back Sean Tucker could be given the program's legendary No. 44 this season during an interview on local KRock radio earlier on Friday. While Wildhack and other athletic administrators have had conversations with past No. 44s like Jim Brown and Rob Konrad, as well as the family members of the deceased Ernie Davis and Floyd Little, he said it's "way too premature" to seriously talk about restoring the number for Tucker.
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Orange Watch: Syracuse RB Sean Tucker deserves Heisman consideration

Item: The Syracuse running back, named the ACC Running Back of the Week Monday for the second straight week, has dazzled through seven games despite the team’s 3-4 record and winless mark in the ACC. We’re always maintained that Syracuse should have three Heisman Trophy winners in its storied football...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

WATCH: Sean Tucker Highlights vs Clemson

If there was any doubt about just how good Sean Tucker is, he put those doubts to rest Friday night. Despite Syracuse's 17-14 loss to Clemson, Tucker ran for 157 yards against the nation's second ranked defense in points allowed per game. His 157 rushing yards were the most Clemson has given up to an individual player this season. You can watch highlights of his performance in the video at the top of the page.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

ESPN Analyst Lists Sean Tucker as Heisman Contender

On SportsCenter Sunday morning, ESPN College Football Analyst Trevor Matich listed his top four Heisman contenders after Saturday's slate of games. His number four pick was Syracuse running back Sean Tucker. Also listed by Matich were Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr., Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis and Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral.
SYRACUSE, NY
FanSided

