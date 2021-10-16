Syracuse’s Sean Tucker 5th Straight 100+ Yard Rushing Game

Syracuse running back Sean Tucker was named ACC Running Back of the Week for his performance against Wake Forest. More from an ACC press release:. Tucker found the end zone three times in Saturday’s 40-37 loss to No. 19 Wake Forest, rushing for two touchdowns and catching one touchdown pass • The touchdown reception resulted in the game-tying score with 21 seconds left that sent the game into overtime • Rushed for more than 100 yards for the fourth-straight game and fifth time in six weeks, carrying the ball 26 times for 153 yards (5.9 avg.) • With three receptions out of the backfield, he was the Orange’s second-leading receiver in Saturday’s game.

