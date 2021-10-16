CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Serving police officer is arrested on suspicion of sexual assault – as force appeals for witnesses seen on CCTV outside pub

By Joe Davies For Mailonline
 9 days ago

A serving police officer has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in Jersey.

The officer, 48, of States Police in Jersey, was not on duty at the time of the alleged assault in St Aubin last Saturday.

He and the victim know each other, police said, and he is currently in custody for questioning.

The victim is being given support by officers and police are appealing for two men who may have seen the incident at around 10.15pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x2m7x_0cTQdpk000
A police officer has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault at around 10.15pm in St Aubin, Jersey. Pictured: Police would like to speak to these men in connection with the incident

The witnesses are not suspected of wrongdoing but could assist with enquiries, police said.

States of Jersey Police said: 'The people we would like to speak to are: Two men who were seen on CCTV talking to an honorary police officer outside the Trafalgar pub in St Aubin at around 10.15pm about some concerns they had.

'The first man was wearing dark trousers, a white top and white shoes, thought to be trainers.

'The other man is wearing a dark top, with blue shorts with white stripes down the side and very distinctive bright red or orange trainers.

'Another witness police would like to speak to was originally in the Trafalgar pub, and then got the bus into town where he interacted with those involved in the incident.'

It continued: 'This man is described as over 40 years old, and wearing a distinctive Hawaiian sleeveless vest.

'These people are not suspected of any wrongdoing and are not involved in the incident we are investigating.

'We believe they could help with our enquiries and would ask them to contact us as soon as possible.'

