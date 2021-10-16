CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revealed: The $6 product supermodel Elle Macpherson, 57, swears by to maintain her age-defying beauty

By Kristy Johnson
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 9 days ago

Australian supermodel Elle Macpherson often stuns with her age-defying beauty.

And in an interview with American Vogue this month, the 57-year-old revealed her skincare secrets and the surprisingly cheap beauty product she can't live without.

Elle, who was nicknamed 'The Body' by Time magazine in 1989, swears by Dr. Paw Paw's Tinted Multipurpose Soothing Balm, retailing online for just $6.25 (AUD).

'If you don't have it, ladies, I recommend you get it,' Elle remarked to Vogue.

Similar to Lucas' Pawpaw ointment, the clear, thick balm can be used to moisturise the skin, applied to the lips with a lip tint or even to eyebrows to set them in place.

Elle often shares her health and wellness tips with Instagram fans, having previously revealed that she follows a largely vegan diet, prefers to exercise outdoors, and is a fan of lymphatic drainage treatments.

Lymphatic drainage is a rhythmical massage treatment performed to stimulate the circulation of lymph fluid around the body.

It is purported to rapidly speed up the removal of wastes and toxins from the lymphatic system.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar Australia back in January 2019, Elle said she aims to exercise each day at 6.30am.

Dedicated: Speaking to Harper's Bazaar Australia in 2019, Elle said she aims to exercise each day at 6.30am. 'I'll either do some yoga or I'll jump on my bike and ride to the beach for a swim. If I'm on the road, I'll bring my running shoes and go for a jog or walk,' she said
The Body: Elle often shares her health and wellness tips with Instagram fans, having previously revealed that she follows a largely vegan diet and is a fan of lymphatic drainage treatments 

'I'll either do some yoga or I'll jump on my bike and ride to the beach for a swim. If I'm on the road, I'll bring my running shoes and go for a jog or walk - I love to explore any new surroundings and getting outside,' she said.

Elle, who has covered the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue a record five times, said she usually eats breakfast at 8am.

'Sometimes it's a Nourishing Protein smoothie made with hemp milk, half a banana, and one scoop of WelleCo Nourishing Protein in chocolate,' she revealed.

'If I want something hot, I'll have one poached egg on sunflower or wheat-free dark rye bread, oatmeal with agave, or a chia tea pudding soaked in almond milk.'

Elle added that her sweet treats are dark chocolate, espresso and whipped cream.

Treatment: Lymphatic drainage is a rhythmical massage treatment performed to stimulate the circulation of lymph fluid around the body. It is purported to rapidly speed up the removal of wastes and toxins from the lymphatic system 

