Reality star Abbie Chatfield says she now dresses for herself instead of people she's 'trying to sleep with'

By Marta Jary
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 9 days ago

Abbie Chatfield has revealed that she's 'matured' when it comes to her dress sense.

Speaking to this week's Stellar Magazine, the former Bachelor star says she once dressed a certain way to attract romantic interest, but not any more.

'I've become a bit more, maybe, mature. I've understood what makes me look and feel the best,' the 26-year-old told the magazine.

Changes: Abbie Chatfield has revealed that she's 'matured' when it comes to her dress sense. Speaking to this week's Stellar Magazine, the former Bachelor star says she once dressed a certain way to attract romantic interest, but not any more. 

'Doing photo shoots, you see yourself from a third-party perspective. I now dress more for myself rather than for the people I'm trying to sleep with!'

However the podcaster added that she isn't currently looking for love as the process is a bit tiring.

'I've done Tinder video calls, but I think it's hard to form a connection when you can't actually meet someone [face-to-face],' she added.

'I've become a bit more, maybe, mature. I've understood what makes me look and feel the best,' the 26-year-old told the magazine
'Doing photo shoots, you see yourself from a third-party perspective. I now dress more for myself rather than for the people I'm trying to sleep with!' she added

'The emotional exhaustion of getting to know someone isn't really wanted now.'

It comes after Abbie lashed out at critics who panned her debut television hosting gig on Love Island Australia Afterparty.

It was the first such role for the seasoned reality star, who filmed the live show on Thursday night.

On Friday, she revealed in a series of videos shared to Instagram Stories that she had received nasty messages from trolls over her hosting efforts.

Love: However the podcaster added that she isn't currently looking for love as the process is a bit tiring. 'I've done Tinder video calls, but I think it's hard to form a connection when you can't actually meet someone [face-to-face],' she added
 Hitting back: It comes after Abbie lashed out at critics who panned her debut television hosting gig on Love Island Australia Afterparty. 'I know I did well. Like, I don't think I did badly at all. It was a really fun show. It was a really great show,' Abbie said 

'I know that I did well last night,' she insisted. 'I was on a show that hadn't ever been on in Australia before. First time hosting, no media training ever, no edits.'

'I know I did well. Like, I don't think I did badly at all. It was a really fun show. It was a really great show,' Abbie continued.

'The panels were great. So when they comment that, it's like, you know what? I'd love to see you on camera.

'Let's get you to do one live cross and see how you go on camera, hey? Just one,' she concluded.

