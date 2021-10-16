Indiana High School Football How Fared
6A
1. Center Grove (9-0) beat Indpls Cathedral 21-6.
2. Westfield (8-1) beat Franklin Central 42-28.
3 Merrillville (9-0) beat Chesterton 40-6.
4. Carmel (8-1) beat Lawrence Central 14-0.
5. Hamilton Southeastern (7-2) lost to Brownsburg 28-31.
6. Brownsburg (7-2) beat Hamilton Southeastern 31-28.
7. Carroll (Fort Wayne) (8-1) beat Fort Wayne 59-0.
8. Lawrence North (5-3) lost to Pike 7-10.
9. Warsaw (7-2) lost to Concord 22-26.
10. Warren Central (5-3) lost to Carmel 7-24.
5A
1. Indpls Cathedral (8-1) lost to Center Grove 6-21.
2. Decatur Central (8-1) beat Franklin 42-7.
3. Lafayette Harrison (8-1) beat Richmond 44-22.
4. Valparaiso (8-1) beat Lake Central 42-7.
5. Ft. Wayne Snider (7-1) beat Fort Wayne Luers 27-15.
6. Bloomington South (6-2) lost to Indpls Chatard 7-42.
7. Concord (8-1) beat Warsaw 26-22.
8. Mishawaka (7-2) beat Northridge 42-7.
9. Zionsville (4-5) lost to Fishers 46-49 2OT.
10. Michigan City (6-3) beat Crown Point 41-28.
4A
1. Indpls Roncalli (9-0) beat East Central 35-21.
2. Leo (9-0) beat DeKalb 14-0.
3. Jasper (9-0) beat Vincennes Lincoln 42-6.
4. E. Central (7-2) lost to Indpls Roncalli 21-35.
5. Mt. Vernon Hancock (8-1) beat Yorktown 63-13.
6. Ev. Memorial (7-2) lost to Castle 7-21.
7. Mooresville (7-2) beat Perry Meridian 56-27.
8. Indpls Chatard (5-4) beat Bloomington South 42-7.
9. New Prairie (7-2) lost to Elkhart 14-21.
10. Northview (7-1) beat Indian Creek 44-0.
3A
1. W. Lafayette (9-0) beat Western 44-0.
2. Gibson Southern (8-1) beat Boonville 37-6.
3. Danville (8-1) beat North Montgomery 10-0.
4. Lawreneburg (8-1) beat South Dearborn 56-7.
5. Indpls Brebeauf (7-2) beat Terre Haute North 44-13.
6. Brownstown (9-0) beat Scottsburg 42-28.
7. Tippecanoe Valley (9-0) beat Southwood 56-25.
8. Norwell (8-1) beat Columbia City 23-13.
9. Mt. Vernon (Posey) (8-1) beat Washington 54-6.
10. Tri-West (7-2) beat Southmont 42-13.
2A
1. Ft. Wayne Luers (8-1) lost to Fort Wayne Snider 15-27.
2. Eastbrook (8-0) beat Madison-Grant 62-13.
3. Heritage Christian (8-0) beat Indpls Tindley 42-8.
4. Eastside (9-0) beat Angola 49-14.
5. Linton (9-0) beat South Putnam 48-12.
6. Andrean (6-3) lost to Lowell 7-17.
7. Ev. Mater Dei (7-2) beat Ev. Reitz 21-7.
8. Tipton (8-1) beat Lafayette Central Catholic 28-13.
9. Centerville (8-0) beat Knightsown 46-0.
10. Lafayette Catholic (5-4) lost to Tipton 13-28.
1A
1. Indpls Lutheran (9-0) beat Traders Point 43-6.
2. Monroe Central (9-0) beat Shenandoah 49-7.
3. Adams Central (8-1) beat Woodlan 62-0.
4. Winamac (7-0) beat Triton 27-7.
5. S. Putnam (7-2) lost to Linton-Stockton 12-48.
6. S. Adams (7-2) beat Southern Wells 49-6.
7. Parke Heritage (7-2) beat Fountain Central 54-18.
8. Springs Valley (7-1) beat North Daviess 38-7.
9. Churubusco (7-2) beat Fairfield 26-0.
10. Covenant Christian (5-4) lost to North Decatur 25-28.
