Indiana State

Indiana High School Football How Fared

By The Associated Press
 8 days ago

6A

1. Center Grove (9-0) beat Indpls Cathedral 21-6.

2. Westfield (8-1) beat Franklin Central 42-28.

3 Merrillville (9-0) beat Chesterton 40-6.

4. Carmel (8-1) beat Lawrence Central 14-0.

5. Hamilton Southeastern (7-2) lost to Brownsburg 28-31.

6. Brownsburg (7-2) beat Hamilton Southeastern 31-28.

7. Carroll (Fort Wayne) (8-1) beat Fort Wayne 59-0.

8. Lawrence North (5-3) lost to Pike 7-10.

9. Warsaw (7-2) lost to Concord 22-26.

10. Warren Central (5-3) lost to Carmel 7-24.

5A

1. Indpls Cathedral (8-1) lost to Center Grove 6-21.

2. Decatur Central (8-1) beat Franklin 42-7.

3. Lafayette Harrison (8-1) beat Richmond 44-22.

4. Valparaiso (8-1) beat Lake Central 42-7.

5. Ft. Wayne Snider (7-1) beat Fort Wayne Luers 27-15.

6. Bloomington South (6-2) lost to Indpls Chatard 7-42.

7. Concord (8-1) beat Warsaw 26-22.

8. Mishawaka (7-2) beat Northridge 42-7.

9. Zionsville (4-5) lost to Fishers 46-49 2OT.

10. Michigan City (6-3) beat Crown Point 41-28.

4A

1. Indpls Roncalli (9-0) beat East Central 35-21.

2. Leo (9-0) beat DeKalb 14-0.

3. Jasper (9-0) beat Vincennes Lincoln 42-6.

4. E. Central (7-2) lost to Indpls Roncalli 21-35.

5. Mt. Vernon Hancock (8-1) beat Yorktown 63-13.

6. Ev. Memorial (7-2) lost to Castle 7-21.

7. Mooresville (7-2) beat Perry Meridian 56-27.

8. Indpls Chatard (5-4) beat Bloomington South 42-7.

9. New Prairie (7-2) lost to Elkhart 14-21.

10. Northview (7-1) beat Indian Creek 44-0.

3A

1. W. Lafayette (9-0) beat Western 44-0.

2. Gibson Southern (8-1) beat Boonville 37-6.

3. Danville (8-1) beat North Montgomery 10-0.

4. Lawreneburg (8-1) beat South Dearborn 56-7.

5. Indpls Brebeauf (7-2) beat Terre Haute North 44-13.

6. Brownstown (9-0) beat Scottsburg 42-28.

7. Tippecanoe Valley (9-0) beat Southwood 56-25.

8. Norwell (8-1) beat Columbia City 23-13.

9. Mt. Vernon (Posey) (8-1) beat Washington 54-6.

10. Tri-West (7-2) beat Southmont 42-13.

2A

1. Ft. Wayne Luers (8-1) lost to Fort Wayne Snider 15-27.

2. Eastbrook (8-0) beat Madison-Grant 62-13.

3. Heritage Christian (8-0) beat Indpls Tindley 42-8.

4. Eastside (9-0) beat Angola 49-14.

5. Linton (9-0) beat South Putnam 48-12.

6. Andrean (6-3) lost to Lowell 7-17.

7. Ev. Mater Dei (7-2) beat Ev. Reitz 21-7.

8. Tipton (8-1) beat Lafayette Central Catholic 28-13.

9. Centerville (8-0) beat Knightsown 46-0.

10. Lafayette Catholic (5-4) lost to Tipton 13-28.

1A

1. Indpls Lutheran (9-0) beat Traders Point 43-6.

2. Monroe Central (9-0) beat Shenandoah 49-7.

3. Adams Central (8-1) beat Woodlan 62-0.

4. Winamac (7-0) beat Triton 27-7.

5. S. Putnam (7-2) lost to Linton-Stockton 12-48.

6. S. Adams (7-2) beat Southern Wells 49-6.

7. Parke Heritage (7-2) beat Fountain Central 54-18.

8. Springs Valley (7-1) beat North Daviess 38-7.

9. Churubusco (7-2) beat Fairfield 26-0.

10. Covenant Christian (5-4) lost to North Decatur 25-28.

