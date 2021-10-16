CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pigeon Forge, TN

Motley Crue’s Vince Neil breaks ribs after falling off stage

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4413Wr_0cTQcMKo00
Singer falls: Motley Crue singer Vince Neil was injured after he fell off a stage at a concert in Tennessee on Friday. (Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Motley Crue singer Vince Neil was hospitalized for broken ribs after falling off the stage at a concert in Tennessee on Friday night.

Neil, 60, was performing at the Monsters On The Mountain festival in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, Rolling Stone reported.

Video from the concert shows Neil and his band performing Motley Crue’s “Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)” when the singer moved toward the front of the stage, the magazine reported. Neil, exhorting the crowd to clap along to the song, stepped forward and accidentally fell off the stage, according to Rolling Stone.

Bassist Dana Strum told the crowd that Neil had been taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where X-rays showed that the singer had broken his ribs.

“The truth is Vince fell and broke ribs when he fell. He can’t breathe and he’s gonna get dealt with medically,” Strum said. “Now, that sucks for us, and him. He was so excited to be here. He lives in Tennessee. But he was willing to stick it out and tough it out when the people back here were telling him ‘Don’t do it.’ Let’s have one good round of applause, please, for this guy.”

SiriusXM metal disc jockey Eddie Trunk attended the show and offered an update on Neil’s condition via Twitter.

According to TMZ, there was a small gap between the speaker and the stage that Neil did not see, and he fell four feet onto the floor.

Guitarist Jeff Blando handled Neil’s singing duties as the band completed its set, Rolling Stone reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Ed Sheeran has COVID, will do performances from home

British pop star Ed Sheeran said Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will do interviews and performances from his house while he self-isolates. Sheeran, 30, broke the news on social media days before his new studio album is due out. “Quick note to tell you that I've sadly...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRMG

‘Friends’ star James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther, dead at 59

LOS ANGELES — Actor James Michael Tyler, beloved for his portrayal of recurring “Friends” character Gunther, died Sunday morning following a three-year battle with prostate cancer, multiple media outlets reported. He was 59. Tyler’s manager confirmed his death to Variety. “Michael’s loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, cancer-awareness...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRMG

Jay and the Americans lead singer Jay Black dead at 82

NEW YORK — Jay Black, the lead singer for Jay and the Americans who hit the pop charts during the 1960s with “Only in America,” “Cara Mia” and “This Magic Moment,” died Friday in New York City. He was 82. Black died Friday in Queens from pneumonia that led to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
6K+
Followers
34K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy