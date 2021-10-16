Motley Crue’s Vince Neil breaks ribs after falling off stage

Singer falls: Motley Crue singer Vince Neil was injured after he fell off a stage at a concert in Tennessee on Friday. (Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Motley Crue singer Vince Neil was hospitalized for broken ribs after falling off the stage at a concert in Tennessee on Friday night.

Neil, 60, was performing at the Monsters On The Mountain festival in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, Rolling Stone reported.

Video from the concert shows Neil and his band performing Motley Crue’s “Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)” when the singer moved toward the front of the stage, the magazine reported. Neil, exhorting the crowd to clap along to the song, stepped forward and accidentally fell off the stage, according to Rolling Stone.

Bassist Dana Strum told the crowd that Neil had been taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where X-rays showed that the singer had broken his ribs.

“The truth is Vince fell and broke ribs when he fell. He can’t breathe and he’s gonna get dealt with medically,” Strum said. “Now, that sucks for us, and him. He was so excited to be here. He lives in Tennessee. But he was willing to stick it out and tough it out when the people back here were telling him ‘Don’t do it.’ Let’s have one good round of applause, please, for this guy.”

SiriusXM metal disc jockey Eddie Trunk attended the show and offered an update on Neil’s condition via Twitter.

According to TMZ, there was a small gap between the speaker and the stage that Neil did not see, and he fell four feet onto the floor.

Guitarist Jeff Blando handled Neil’s singing duties as the band completed its set, Rolling Stone reported.

