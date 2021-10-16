CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clemson, SC

I’ve been a tiger fan since 1980

tigernet.com
 8 days ago

I graduated Clemson in 85. My memory does not serve me well maybe but I don’t recall a worse offensive team than what we have now. I could be wrong . Hard to watch this offense play. Something should change and typically those changes don’t come about after 6 games ....

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
Fox News

Arch Manning recruitment coming down to 2 schools: reports

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow

On Thursday night, the last two No. 1 picks will go head-to-head as the Cincinnati Bengals host the Jacksonville Jaguars. 2020 No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow has had a little more success so far this season than his counterpart in tonight’s game, 2021 No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence. Burrow and the Bengals are favored to get the win tonight as well.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
247Sports

Georgia does not want Alabama in SEC Championship Game, says David Pollack

Equipped with the nation’s top defense, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs dismantled Clemson in the season-opener and have only padded their resume since, ripping through SEC competition with four consecutive victories by 20 or more points. But that doesn’t mean everything will be easy for Georgia down the stretch, or that an SEC Championship is in the bag -- even if Alabama looks down after an upset loss at Texas A&M.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Lane Kiffin’s Decisions

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin had a message for everyone watching on CBS before kickoff at Alabama on Saturday. “Get your popcorn ready,” he said. Almost two quarters later, it’s been all Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide lead the Rebels, 21-0, late in the second quarter. Kiffin...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Cam Newton's brother makes game-changing play for Auburn against Georgia State

Caylin Newton made a huge play for Auburn in the third quarter of the Tigers’ game against Georgia State. Newton, who is Cam Newton’s brother, broke through on the right side and blocked a Panthers’ punt, which led to an Auburn recovery and touchdown in the end zone. It cut the deficit to 24-19, as Barton Lester made the recovery with 4:44 remaining in the third quarter.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dabo
FanSided

Dabo Swinney threw team under the bus after Clemson lost to Pitt

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney had some harsh words for his team after losing to the Pittsburgh Panthers. It’s generally never a good thing when a head coach has to make massive changes midgame, but that’s what Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney had to do when the Tigers were struggling against the Pittsburgh Panthers.
CLEMSON, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Angry Tennessee fan holding a boot goes viral during Alabama game

Tennessee Football coverage presented by — Tennessee fans have generated as much chatter in recent Volunteer games as the UT players on the field. This year’s “Third Saturday in October” game is in Tuscaloosa. One UT fan who made the trip to enemy territory went viral on Twitter thanks to the ESPN cameras.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Admits It’s Getting Ugly For 1 Major Program

Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#Tigerpulse
On3.com

Cris Carter predicts NFL legend will be the next Florida State head coach

Cris Carter predicts that former NFL great and Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders, AKA Coach Prime will return to his alma mater to be the next Florida State head coach. “I love what Prime (Deion Sanders) is about,” Carter told Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden on the Sept. 23 edition of their All Things Covered podcast. “I’ve been knowing him since right out of high school, Florida State. All the marketing, that’s a smart guy. People don’t give Prime credit and I’m getting ready to jump on the bandwagon, B. Deion going to be the coach at Florida State. That’s what going to happen. Alright, just give it a little time to percolate,”
NFL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Thinks 1 CFB Team’s “Dynasty Is Done”

We’re only through the first month of the 2021 college football season, but ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum is already writing off the Clemson Tigers. During this Wednesday’s edition of Get Up, Finebaum made an interesting comment about Clemson’s outlook moving forward. Not only does he see the Tigers struggling the rest of this season, he thinks their dynasty is officially over.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of ESPN Analyst Kirk Herbstreit

Few people in sports media, if any, are as good at their job at Kirk Herbstreit is at his. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback is synonymous with college football. The longtime ESPN analyst has been a mainstay in the network’s college football coverage for two decades. Hopefully, that will...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Appears To Really Hate 1 College Football Team

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac appears to have one least-favorite college football program. We can’t really blame her for feeling that way, either. On Saturday, the former University of Arizona and San Diego State University golfer threw some major shade at Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Spencer Rattler: Car dealer that gifted Oklahoma QB two vehicles, weighs in on benching

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler might be losing his job to true freshman Caleb Williams, but for purposes of NIL deals, that might not matter too much. The most marketable athlete in college sports based on social media statistics entered the season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. His position as the starter at “QB U” earned him two cars, gifted to the recognizable face by Fowler Automotive Group near Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy