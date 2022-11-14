Black Friday Golf Bag Deals



Is your golf bag needing an upgrade? Luckily some early Black Friday Golf Deals are live and there are plenty of great deals on golf bags from brands including Ping, TaylorMade, Callaway, Mizuno and many more. importantly, the deals include some of the best golf bags on the market including some of the best waterproof golf bags and some of the best golf trolley bags .

The golf bag deals have been really good this year so whether it's a stand bag or a cart bag that you're looking for, you're sure to find a deal to suit your budget whether its under $100 or a premium $200 model. Make sure you act fast as we are expecting to see deals and products sell out quickly as more and more people are looking to save because of the cost of living issues around the world.

In the US:

In the UK:

US Stand Bag Deals

Maxfli 2021 Honors+ 14-Way Stand Bag | Save $30 at Dicks Sporting Goods

Was $189.99 Now $159.99

Grab a saving on this excellent looking golf bag at Dicks Sporting goods. It boasts a 14-way top with 11 pockets including a magnetic rangefinder pocket to make sure you don't lose your valuables or your laser.

Nike Sport Lite Stand Golf Club Bag | 25% off at Walmart

Was $199.99 Now $149

Nike are one of the best manufacturers of golf equipment in the market, but their bags and clubs are becoming rarer and rarer to find. For that reason, if you're a fan of the swoosh, you need to take advantage of this fantastic 25% saving at Walmart on the Nike Sport Lite Stand Bag.

Callaway 2022 Fairway 14-Way Stand Bag | 10% off at Dicks Sporting Goods

Was $279.99 Now $249.99

Callaway's Fairway C is a great looking bag with a big discount right now. It has a convenient four-way top, six large pockets and a self-balancing X-Act Fit Strap System that we thought really performed well.

Decathlon Inesis Lightweight Stand Bag | Save $111 at Walmart

Was $199.99 Now $88.00



This smart and lightweight stand bag from Inesis is the perfect bag for any one new to the game and is looking to kit themselves out with some durable golf equipment. Inesis are known for producing some of the best rangefinders on the market and if that is anything to go by, then this golf bag will tick a lot of boxes for you.

TaylorMade Select ST Stand Bag | $20 off at Walmart

Was $199.99 Now $179.99

An excellent and functional golf stand bag, this is a great offering for any golfer looking to improve and break into single figures. TaylorMade produce some of the best golf bags in the business and this is no different! And for a $20 saving this bag is a great purchase for any player looking to improve.

Nike Air Sport Stand Golf Bag | $20 off at Walmart

Was $199.99 Now $179.99



Another excellent offer from Walmart who are doing a $20 discount on this fantastic Nike Air Sport Golf Stand Bag! It is lightweight, has supportive straps and looks fantastic paired with any golf outfit.

OGIO 2022 Woode Hybrid Stand Bag | Save $52 at Amazon

Was $259.99 Now $207.99

One of the best OGIO golf bags on the market, the Woode hybrid strikes the perfect balance between being an ergonomic stand bag and sturdy cart bag. It boasts a variety of gadgets including a rapid access snap ball and fleece pockets, a glove patch and an umbrella holder.

Callaway Golf 2021 Hyperlite Zero Stand Bag | Save $67.99 at Amazon

Was $249.99 Now $182.00

Another excellent bag option from Callaway is now on sale at Amazon for a huge reduction of $67.99. This is a lightweight and compact bag that boasts a four-way divider, seven pockets and a padded OptiFit Comfort Strap that conforms to the shape of your shoulders.

Read our full Callaway Golf 2021 Hyperlite Zero Stand Bag Review



Read our full Callaway Golf 2021 Hyperlite Zero Stand Bag Review View Deal

Sun Mountain Mens 2022 Golf Carry Golf Bag | Save $40 at Amazon

Was $249.99 Now $209.99

Sun Mountain produce some of the most high-quality golf bags on the market and this offering from one of golfs most respected brands, at a $40 saving as well, is one you should certainly consider purchasing. Take a look at our guide if you're after more excellent offerings from Sun Mountain .

Tall Pines Golf Premium Canvas Stand Bag with Accessories Kit | Save 17% at Amazon

Was $179.99 Now $149.99

An excellent bag to purchase if you're new to the game of golf, grab yourself a 39% saving on the Tall Pines Golf Premium Canvas Stand Bag at Amazon. It comes with a very handy accessories kit you can use to keep your equipment clean and performing.

US Cart Bag Deals

Callaway Golf 2022 Chev 14-Way Cart Bag | 25% off at Amazon

Was $209.99 Now $157.50

Need a new lightweight cart bag? This model from Callaway is a bargain at less than $160. It features a 14-way arched top with full-length dividers, five spacious pockets, including a velour-lined valuables pocket and is made from a waterproof fabric.

Izzo Ultra Lite Cart Bag |$50.01 off at Amazon

Was $149.99 Now $108.16

If you like to ride in a cart or use a push cart then this is a steal. The Izzo Ultra Lite model comes with a 14-way divider, six pockets, an easy-grip handle, umbrella holder and more - all for less than $110.

Sun Mountain 2021 Maverick Golf Cart Bag | Save $30 at Amazon

Was $229.99 Now $199.99

Save yourself $30 on this fantastic golf bag from Sun Mountain. Weighing under six pounds, which is a great weight for any cart bag, it comes with 11 pockets, including a vented cooler pocket, that make this one of the best Sun Mountain bags for storage.

Sun Mountain 2022 C-130 Cart Bag | Save $40 at Amazon

Was $269.99 Now $299.99

Another technically brilliant cart bag that boasts Tour-quality specs. Featuring 14 full length individual club dividers, a reverse orientation top, with three handles for easy lifting, and a high-density padded strap, this cart bag is an excellent option for any serious golfer looking to up their bag game.

Volvik Golf 14-Way Cart Bag | $75 off at Rock Bottom Golf

Was $139.99 Now $104.99

Multiple pockets, a 14-way divider and a massive $75 off, what isn't to like about this offer? The Volvik is a great bag for those who use a cart and want loads of room for all the golfing essentials.

Datrek DG Lite II Cart Bag | $10 off at Dick's Sporting Goods

Was $199.95 Now $189.95

Coming in this striking charcoal grey, the Datrek DG Lite II bag comes with a 15-way top and loads of pockets including two oversize apparel pockets and a fleece-lined valuables pockets.

UK Stand Bag Deals

TaylorMade Flextech Waterproof Golf Stand Bag | Save £60 at Clickgolf

Was £239 Now £179

Pick up one of the best TaylorMade golf bags for under £200. This is still a cracking offer to take advantage of if you're on the lookout for a stand bag, with the Flextech featuring a 100% waterproof outer lining, making it great for autumn and winter golf.

TaylorMade Pro 8.0 Stand Bag | Get 40% off at Scottsdale Golf

Was £139.99 Now £79.99

If you're looking for a cheap, yet high-quality cheaper TaylorMade stand bag then the Pro 8.0 is also in the sale right now over in the Amazon Black Friday sale . It's regularly discounted but this is almost as low as it has ever been.

Ping Hoofer Midnight Golf Bag | £20 off at Click Golf

Was £169.00 Now £149.00

Grab this stunning Ping Hoofer Golf Bag for a £20 price reduction while it's on sale now! Featuring a starry midnight design, this bag is certainly one of the most colorful pieces of golf equipment we've seen in a long time!

Mizuno K1-LO Golf Stand Bag | Save £76 at Click Golf

Was £225 Now £149

Looking for a lightweight stand bag? The Mizuno K1-LO Golf Stand Bag is one of the lightest products on the market, but still performs the same function as many other bags on this list. It is available for the excellent price of £149, which shouldn't be sniffed at considering its previous RRP of £225.

TaylorMade 2022 Stealth Tour Golf Stand Bag | Save £140 at Scottsdale Golf

Was £309.99 Now £169.99

TaylorMade's Stealth club range have taken the golfing world by storm lately, and their new bag to go with them is no different. Available on Amazon for a huge £140 discount, it is one of the best TaylorMade golf bags on the market right now.

TaylorMade 2022 Flextech Lite Golf Stand Bag | £60 off at Scottsdale Golf

Was £169.99 Now £109.99



Another great TaylorMade stand bag, the Flextech Lite is an excellent lightweight option that would be perfect for any senior golfer or any player looking for something a little bigger than a pencil bag .

Titleist Players 4 Golf Stand Bag | Save £40 at Scottsdale Golf

Was £179.99 Now £139.99



One of the best-looking golf stand bags on the market, the Titleist Players 4 stand bag is a premium offering available at an excellent £40 discount, and can provide you with the confidence to lower your scores. While it may not boast many of the bells and whistles other bags on this list have, it is a simple and stunning option that will blend nicely with any kind of golf outfit.

UK Cart Bag Deals

Callaway Org 14 HD Golf Cart Bag| £60 off at Click Golf

Was £279 Now £219

Looking for a bargain cart bag this Black Friday? The Callaway Org 14 HD Cart Bag is available for a massive £60 saving! For that, you'll get a durable and high performance cart bag, that is very easy to lift and boasts a 14-way-top and 11 pockets.

G/FORE Golf Tour Staff Bag | Save £136 at Scottsdale Golf

Was £545.00 Now £408.75



A fantastic looking golf bag from G/Fore that is available this Black Friday for a a huge £136 saving. It delivers a sophisticated look, oozing style but is very ergonomic and handy to have, thanks to its excellent pockets, six-way divider and comfortable strap.

TaylorMade Stealth Tour Staff Bag | Save £160 at Scottsdale Golf

Was £379.99 Now £219.99



Another premium golf bag from TaylorMade that will be seen a lot on the professional tours this season. And with a whopping £160 discount, why not sport it around your local clubhouse!

Should I buy a new golf bag on Black Friday?

We'd advise you to act fast in this particular category if you find one of the best golf bags you like in a color that you like as stock and prices do tend to fluctuate. Bags rarely run out of stock but certain colorways may become very difficult to find and certain types of golf bags like waterproof ones will be more popular over the winter months. The technology in today's bags are also fantastic so there is no need to wait for the new releases as anything you buy today will last a good few years. Whether it's a waterpoof bag, a big spacious cart bag or a sleek carry bag, there are lots of great offers to take advantage of right now.