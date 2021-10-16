CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo asserts himself and 'tells Ole Gunner Solskjaer he wants to start EVERY game' despite Manchester United boss defending his decision to rest the club's talisman in draw against Everton

By Kieran Lynch For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 9 days ago

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly told Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he wants to start every game.

Solskjaer was criticised for starting the Portuguese superstar on the bench for their 1-1 draw with Everton before the international break.

The Norwegian has defended his decision to rest Cristiano Ronaldo, insisting that Sir Alex Ferguson also left out his Manchester United stars at times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32bIgN_0cTQaBhF00
Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly told Ole Gunnar Solskjaer he wants to start every game

But the Sun have reported that Ronaldo was disappointed for being left on the bench.

They said that a source from the club said Solskjaer presumed Ronaldo was tired after the Champions League game with Villarreal, so decided to rest him.

Ronaldo reportedly said he would tell Solskjaer when he wasn't fit, wanted to start every game and felt Manchester United need to play their most important players in all matches if they are to win trophies.

The Portuguese superstar came off the bench against Everton but could not inspire them to victory as Andros Townsend cancelled out Anthony Martial's first-half goal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xvgbY_0cTQaBhF00
Solskjaer has faced some criticism for leaving Ronaldo on the bench against Everton
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n6Mwr_0cTQaBhF00
Ronaldo stormed down the tunnel after the game in which United threw away two points

Ronaldo made his feelings known after the game by storming down the tunnel and was seen muttering to himself in anger.

In a video clip leaked on social media, former United boss Ferguson was also heard saying that teams should always start with their best players.

Ahead of United's game against Leicester, Solskjaer brushed off the comment from his former manager.

In his press conference, he said: 'I'm sure Sir Alex knows that it doesn't bother me. But he knows how difficult this job is anyway. He didn't always play the same XI.

'He took some risks at times to rest Ryan Giggs, Wayne Rooney or David Beckham, the best players we had. Sometimes it worked, sometimes it didn't.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n59cN_0cTQaBhF00
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer defended his decision to rest Ronaldo ahead of their game with Leicester
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NFrXJ_0cTQaBhF00
He insisted that Ronaldo would not be able to play every game this season for the club

'It's not really fair on the gaffer that something like this gets broadcast. You always have opinions and you speak to people in confidence.

'I disagreed with the gaffer quite a few times and I told my wife that I disagreed with him, but that never made headlines as a player.'

Solskjaer came out fighting during the press conference and insisted that he was the manager and that Ronaldo can't play every game.

He added: 'We all want to see Cristiano because he's unique, he's different, he's had a career and everyone wants to come and watch him. But the plain fact of it is he cannot play every single game that we play. That's just human nature.

'I'm the manager. I manage the players for the club. It's nice to have him on the pitch because he'll always come up with the goods. The more we have him on the pitch the better.

'He's an exceptional player, an exceptional finisher, goal scorer, and an exceptional professional. It's hard to leave him out. If you can go and play six games in six days and play the same XI every time, it's great.

'But rotation, we need to get to April and May with everyone firing. We got to May in the final stretch of last season and we were too tired.'

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Soccer World Reacts To Surprising Cristiano Ronaldo Incident

It hasn’t been a very good Sunday for Cristiano Ronaldo or the Manchester United football team as a whole. Manchester United was thumped by Liverpool on Sunday, 5-0. Fans were seen leaving the stadium with several minutes to play. Others joked that a fire alarm must have gone off inside the stadium based on the photos of the mass exodus of fans.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jamie Carragher leaves Cristiano Ronaldo out of Man United and Liverpool combined XI

Jamie Carragher left Cristiano Ronaldo out of a combined Manchester United and Liverpool starting line-up ahead of the two clubs clashing in the Premier League on Sunday.The former Liverpool player chose Mason Greenwood to lead hiscollection of forwards with Mohamed Salah, Bruno Fernandes and Sadio Mane also goal scoring options.Carragher also selected Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. When asked why he left out Ronaldo, he told Sky Sports: “How can you not put Ronaldo in, in terms of what he’s done, legendary figure? I’m talking about actually right now, today, I’d...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Mohamed Salah better than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, says Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says, on current form, Mohamed Salah is the best player in the world after the Egyptian shone in Saturday's 5-0 win over Watford. After scoring one of the most memorable goals of recent years in the draw with Manchester City two weeks ago, Salah was at it again at Vicarage Road, scoring a breathtaking effort and setting up two other goals in the 5-0 win over Watford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Ferguson
Person
Andros Townsend
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Ryan Giggs
Person
Wayne Rooney
Person
Anthony Martial
Person
David Beckham
firstsportz.com

“Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United is Like Michael Jordan to Chicago Bulls”: Michael Wilbon Cannot Contain his Excitement After CR7’s Historical Transfer

Each sporting personnel starts their journey from a certain team to reach onto greatness. To judge by an example, for Cristiano Ronaldo, it was Manchester United managed by Sir Alex Ferguson. For Michael Jordan it was iconic Chicago Bulls. Now after being separated by 12 years, the Portuguese talisman is all set to make his comeback to Old Trafford and just like many sporting fans all around the globe, Michael Wilbon finds it tough to contain his excitement.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

Gary Neville insists Ole Gunnar Solskjaer MUST 'compensate' for Cristiano Ronaldo's lack of work-rate as he calls on boss to find the right 'balance' in his team amid fears Manchester United's start has been 'WORSE than it looks'

Gary Neville believes that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must 'compensate' for Cristiano Ronaldo's weaknesses if Manchester United are to challenge for the title, as the pundit called on the Norwegian to find the right 'balance'. Expectations at United have skyrocketed following the 36-year-old's sensational £19.8million return to Old Trafford this summer,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Portuguese#Norwegian
chatsports.com

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes says under-fire boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has earned the right to see out the season despite their patchy form

Paul Scholes says Manchester United should stick with under-fire boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer until at least the end of the season. The Red Devils splashed out over £100million in the summer on a lavish recruitment drive which saw them bring back superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, but they have struggled during the early stages of this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ClutchPoints

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer breaks silence on Jesse Lingard’s future

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes English midfielder Jesse Lingard, can extend his stay at Old Trafford amid Barcelona and AC Milan transfer window rumors. Reports have said over the past few days that Lingard has emerged as an interesting transfer target for Barcelona and Milan, among various clubs around Europe. Despite only partaking in a total of 45 minutes this season, the English midfielder has made every bit of it count to start the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Manchester United 'on red alert for another major protest from supporters ahead of clash against Liverpool' with frustration growing after inconsistent start to the season for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side

Manchester United are on red alert for a potential protest from supporters ahead of next Sunday's game at home to Liverpool. Ahead of the corresponding fixture last season United fans broke into Old Trafford, which led to the game being postponed. As reported by the Daily Star, United are fearful...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Daily Mail

'If anyone wants to criticise him for his work rate, just watch this game': Solskjaer defends Cristiano Ronaldo after matchwinning display against Atalanta - before reacting ANGRILY when asked if victory proves his team are still playing for him

Cristiano Ronaldo crowned another sensational Manchester United comeback in the Champions League to send Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side top of Group F. Ronaldo followed up his injury-time winner against Villarreal at Old Trafford last month by heading the decisive goal in a 3-2 victory over Atalanta. The Portugal star has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Cristiano Ronaldo fires back at critics who 'don't WANT to see' his hard work in defence and claims he'll 'close mouths' by bringing glory days back at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed he's 'sleeping good' as Manchester United tumble down the table, promising the trophies he brings to Old Trafford will hush the doubters. Liverpool will arrive at Old Trafford on Saturday as favourites to pile the hurt onto Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with Jurgen Klopp's men unbeaten and flying high.
PREMIER LEAGUE
casinonewsdaily.com

Cristiano Ronaldo Wins the Match for Manchester United with Late Game Score

Cristiano Ronaldo slid down on his knees as the final whistle of the match between Manchester United and Atalanta came to an end. Manchester United won the contest with a final score of 3 to 2 vs. Atalanta. The Portugal star came up huge at the end of this game as he led his team to a huge comeback win in final minutes of play.
PREMIER LEAGUE
International Business Times

Manchester United Rumors: Club Performed Worse Since Cristiano Ronaldo Arrived

Manchester United is in dire need of change amidst its poor run of form, and the summer signing of Cristiano Ronaldo is being blamed for the club’s misfortunes. As reported by Goal, the 36-year-old Portuguese superstar tends to remain behind and watch the opposing team’s defenders zip the ball through the Manchester United front line before ending up in the possession of their finest strikers.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Paul Pogba failed to change the game for Manchester United after coming on against Atalanta despite the team's comeback... Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still does not trust the Frenchman, but he is not the only problem in his side

Paul Pogba didn’t pull any punches in the wake of Manchester United’s lame surrender at Leicester on Saturday. Fronting up to the television cameras, the Frenchman called for something to change at United. ‘We need to find what’s the problem,’ said Pogba solemnly. ‘You need to find the right mentality,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

253K+
Followers
4K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy