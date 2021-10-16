CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syrian shelling of rebel-held areas close to Turkey kills 4

By Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 8 days ago

BEIRUT — Syrian government shelling of a rebel-held town near the border with Turkey on Saturday killed four people and wounded more than a dozen, Syrian opposition activists said. The shelling of the town of Sarmada comes amid increasing tensions in the last rebel stronghold in the Syrian northwest,...

