CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Love Island star Tayla Damir says she's HAPPY to be called a WAG after engagement to AFL star Nathan Broad - as she shares their wedding plans

By Marta Jary
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 9 days ago

Tayla Damir is madly on love with her AFL star fiancé Nathan Broad.

And on Saturday, the former Love Island Australia star says she has no issue with being called a WAG.

WAG is an acronym which refers to the wives and girlfriends of high-profile sports stars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aBEAV_0cTQYe5w00
Love: Tayla Damir is madly on love with her AFL star fiancé Nathan Broad. And on Saturday, the former Love Island Australia star says she has no issue with being called a WAG. Both pictured

'It doesn't bother me, to be honest. I know who I am – and apparently, I'm a WAG now. You've just got to laugh about it, really,' she tells Stellar.

Tayla, who has been named an ambassador for this year's Melbourne Cup Carnival, says the couple are not in a rush to marry, but will soon.

'We'll discuss an engagement party at a later date when the world's got some normality back. [And] we're hoping to do [the wedding] later next year, once the football season is over,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EYp3X_0cTQYe5w00
'It doesn't bother me, to be honest. I know who I am – and apparently, I'm a WAG now. You've just got to laugh about it, really,' she tells Stellar
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FVnLr_0cTQYe5w00
Sweet: Tayla says the couple are not in a rush to marry, but will soon. 'We'll discuss an engagement party at a later date when the world's got some normality back. [And] we're hoping to do [the wedding] later next year, once the football season is over,' she said

The beauty has left behind her reality show days, and went on to say that she has no intention of retuning to the format.

'I don't see myself doing that anytime soon. It's a bit of a blur; it's so long ago. We've got a wedding to plan, and a life to build,' she said.

The model had announced her engagement to the three-time premiership player, 28, in June, posting a video to Instagram of the moment the three-time AFL premiership player proposed at their Melbourne home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IHk31_0cTQYe5w00
 Aww! The model had announced her engagement to the three-time premiership player, 28, in June, posting a video to Instagram of the moment the three-time AFL premiership player proposed at their Melbourne home

The Myer ambassador, 24, who has been dating Nathan since the start of last year, revealed their family plans during an Instagram Q&A on recently.

She said she would like them to get married before they have children, citing her 'traditional' upbringing.

'I'm traditional in the sense than I would ideally like to be married first, but after that, let the baby making begin,' she wrote.

Tayla rose to fame on season one of Love Island Australia, where she was paired with Grant Crapp. The pair split shortly after the finale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Gu1c_0cTQYe5w00
Read more: In this week's issue of Stellar Magazine 

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Glamorous AFL WAG and model, 26, reveals she's battling thyroid cancer just a week after her wedding - as she explains why she broke the news with a picture of herself in hospital

Just a week after marrying her soulmate in Covid and lockdown-free Western Australia a glamorous AFL WAG and model has revealed she's in hospital battling thyroid cancer. Liv Cripps, 26, broke the devastating news on Friday with a picture of herself lying in a hospital bed giving the camera a thumbs up, with countless tubes and wires surrounding her body.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

Cricket WAG and SAS Australia star Erin Holland says she's 'sick of missing' her husband Ben Cutting after being separated for months due to work commitments

She's the cricket WAG and model who blissfully tied the knot with her husband Ben Cutting in February. But on Saturday, Erin Holland has shared an emotional message on Instagram, after being separated from her athlete husband for months on end due to their respective work commitments. Posting a throwback...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Broad
Daily Mail

'I'm hoping to get pregnant soon': Gemma Collins reveals she and boyfriend Rami Hawash are 'trying for a baby' and muses 'I know the child's name – it's Blossom'

Gemma Collins has revealed that she and her 45-year-old boyfriend Rami Hawash are 'trying for a baby', saying in her latest podcast episode: 'I'm hoping to get pregnant soon.'. Speaking on an episode of The Gemma Collins Podcast released on Wednesday, the former TOWIE star, 40, even admitted she has a specific name in mind and would like to give birth outdoors.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afl#Love Island#Wag#Instagram Q A
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris Jackson Looks Like Pop Royalty in This Candid New Pic From a Vogue Party

Paris is without question the ideal city for memorable fashion looks and trying new trends. The Fashion Capital of the World is home to designer shops, boutiques galore, and of course several fashion shows and celebrations throughout the year. At the recent 100 years of Vogue Paris Celebration, Michael Jackson’s eldest child, daughter Paris Jackson, was spotted looking like total pop star royalty in her gorgeous garb, and we loved every bit of it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
PopSugar

Lori Harvey’s Dress Looks Modest From the Front, but My Oh My, Those Hip Cutouts

Lori Harvey was the hostess with the mostest style at the launch party for her new skin-care brand, SKN by LH, on Friday evening. The entrepreneurial model chose an appropriately spotlight-stealing outfit for the special occasion, wearing a white dress straight off Mônot's spring 2022 runway. From the front, the design looked quite modest with its high neckline and floor-grazing hem, but when Lori turned to the side, we caught a generous peek at her obliques and legs, courtesy of some sizable hip cutouts and thigh slits on each side. The gown was held together with two large bows, making it the perfect mix of sweet and sexy.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

Leni Klum joins dad Seal on red carpet in rare appearance

Leni Klum accompanied her dad, Seal, on the red carpet in a rare family outing. The 17-year-old aspiring model walked the red carpet with the musician, 58, for the premiere of the film "The Harder They Fall." The film was written and directed by Seal's (real name Henry Olusegun Adeola Samuel) brother, Jeymes Samuel.
CELEBRITIES
HOT 97

Bow Wow Reacts To Courts Ruling That Stone Moss Is His Son

Bow Wow got good news over the weekend. According to reports, courts declared Stone Moss as Bow’s biological son- which was once in questioning. Last month, during a Q&A on Twitter, it was implied that Bow was denying Stone as his child, allegedly because he didn’t want to pay Stone’s mother any child support.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

253K+
Followers
4K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy