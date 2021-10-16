Love Island star Tayla Damir says she's HAPPY to be called a WAG after engagement to AFL star Nathan Broad - as she shares their wedding plans

Tayla Damir is madly on love with her AFL star fiancé Nathan Broad.

And on Saturday, the former Love Island Australia star says she has no issue with being called a WAG.

WAG is an acronym which refers to the wives and girlfriends of high-profile sports stars.

Love: Tayla Damir is madly on love with her AFL star fiancé Nathan Broad. And on Saturday, the former Love Island Australia star says she has no issue with being called a WAG. Both pictured

'It doesn't bother me, to be honest. I know who I am – and apparently, I'm a WAG now. You've just got to laugh about it, really,' she tells Stellar.

Tayla, who has been named an ambassador for this year's Melbourne Cup Carnival, says the couple are not in a rush to marry, but will soon.

'We'll discuss an engagement party at a later date when the world's got some normality back. [And] we're hoping to do [the wedding] later next year, once the football season is over,' she said.

'It doesn't bother me, to be honest. I know who I am – and apparently, I'm a WAG now. You've just got to laugh about it, really,' she tells Stellar

Sweet: Tayla says the couple are not in a rush to marry, but will soon. 'We'll discuss an engagement party at a later date when the world's got some normality back. [And] we're hoping to do [the wedding] later next year, once the football season is over,' she said

The beauty has left behind her reality show days, and went on to say that she has no intention of retuning to the format.

'I don't see myself doing that anytime soon. It's a bit of a blur; it's so long ago. We've got a wedding to plan, and a life to build,' she said.

The model had announced her engagement to the three-time premiership player, 28, in June, posting a video to Instagram of the moment the three-time AFL premiership player proposed at their Melbourne home.

Aww! The model had announced her engagement to the three-time premiership player, 28, in June, posting a video to Instagram of the moment the three-time AFL premiership player proposed at their Melbourne home

The Myer ambassador, 24, who has been dating Nathan since the start of last year, revealed their family plans during an Instagram Q&A on recently.

She said she would like them to get married before they have children, citing her 'traditional' upbringing.

'I'm traditional in the sense than I would ideally like to be married first, but after that, let the baby making begin,' she wrote.

Tayla rose to fame on season one of Love Island Australia, where she was paired with Grant Crapp. The pair split shortly after the finale.