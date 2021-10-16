CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary Lineker donates £3,000 to help save female footballer's career with the BBC presenter's pledge taking Doncaster Rovers Belles Sophie Scargill's total to the £5,000 she needs for knee ligament surgery

By Kathryn Batte For Mailonline
 8 days ago

Gary Lineker has donated £3,000 to help save the career of Doncaster Rovers Belles captain Sophie Scargill.

Scargill needed to raise £5,000 to have surgery on ruptured knee ligaments or face a two-year wait on the NHS - which doctors said would increase the risk of not playing again.

The 26-year-old set up a JustGiving page and had raised £2,000 before Lineker made up the rest of the total needed.

Gary Lineker has pledged a huge sum to help cover Sophie Scargill's knee surgery
Scargill injured her knee in training last month and faced waiting two years on the NHS list 

The former England striker and BBC Match of the Day host wrote: ‘I see you need another £3,000. It’s my pleasure to help. Hope you’re back playing soon.’

The total has now reached £8,060 since Lineker’s donation.

Rovers Belles, who have previously played in the Women’s Super League, currently compete in the National League Division One Midlands - the fourth tier of women’s football.

Scargill said she believed she had insurance but was then told that was only £250, which did not cover the cost of her £350 MRI scan.

She told The Yorkshire Post:‘When the doctors said it would massively increase the chances of never playing again, I panicked and went private, then realised I don’t have the £5,000.’

Fellow TV presenter Jacqui Oatley praised Lineker for his donation on Friday 

Doncaster had offered to loan her the £5,000 but Scargill decided to continue down the Crowdfunding path after raising £2,000.

In her original post on, Scargill said: ‘My name is Sophie Scargill and I’m the Club Captain at Doncaster Belles. My life is sport and exercise. I use exercise to deal with every emotion and since I live on my own, it consumes my life.

‘In September 2021, I turned my world upside down when I completely ruptured my lateral meniscus and caused severe trauma to the main ligaments in my knee while playing football. This now means I can hardly walk, let alone play and my independence and purpose has been stripped from me.

‘Although I know I’m very lucky to have the life I do, I need surgery to have any chance of returning to the sport I love. This is going to cost me £5000. I’m asking for help to get me back on that pitch and back running on the road.’

#Football #Charity #NHS #JustGiving
The Independent

Is England vs Northern Ireland on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Women’s World Cup qualifier

England welcome Northern Ireland to Wembley Stadium this afternoon in what is a historic fixture for the Lionesses. Having previously only played in friendly matches against Germany in 2009 and 2014, the team are set to play in their first competitive fixture at the national stadium since it reopened in 2007. They host a Northern Ireland side who joined England in making a perfect start to World Cup qualifying last month, as Kenny Shiels’ side defeated Luxembourg and Latvia, both by a 4-0 scoreline. England also cruised to opening wins against North Macedonia and Luxembourg under Sarina Wiegman, but they...
SPORTS
The Independent

Mason Mount scores hat-trick as leaders Chelsea put seven past abysmal 10-man Norwich

Mason Mount bagged a hat-trick as Chelsea handed hapless 10-man Norwich a 7-0 homegrown hammering to cement top spot in the Premier League.Chelsea youth products Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James set the tone with first-half goals as the Blues ran riot at Stamford Bridge.England left-back Ben Chilwell then drilled in his fourth goal in five games for club and country, Max Aarons put through his own net and the Canaries had Ben Gibson sent off for two yellow cards.Mount converted an 85th-minute penalty at the second attempt, failing with his first effort only to be reprieved by Tim Krul...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Phil Foden scores twice as masterful Manchester City ease to win at Brighton

A first-half masterclass from Manchester City saw them win at Brighton and move back up to second in the Premier League The reigning champions were untouchable for 45 minutes as Phil Foden scored twice after the recalled Ilkay Gundogan had opened the scoring.Brighton were much better after the interval and arguably deserved more than the consolation given to them from the penalty spot by Alexis Mac Allister, with Riyad Mahrez striking late on as City left the south coast with a 4-1 win.Raheem Sterling scored a hat-trick here two seasons ago but, with his City future unclear, he was not...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'It DOES come down to the coaching team': Gary Neville FINALLY criticises his 'mate' Solskjaer amid Manchester United's 'really disturbing' capitulation against Liverpool - and admits it puts 'massive pressure' on the manager

Gary Neville has laid into his former Manchester United team-mate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after his side were put to the sword by Liverpool in a first-half shocker at Old Trafford on Sunday. Naby Keita scored after just five minutes for the Reds and it didn't let up for the hosts...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'We are at ROCK BOTTOM': Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits humiliating defeat by Liverpool is 'the darkest day' he's had as Manchester United manager but vows to fight on as he insists 'we are too close to give up now'

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer endured his ‘darkest day’ as Manchester United manager but insisted that he won’t walk away from the job on Sunday night. United suffered their joint heaviest defeat to Liverpool – and their biggest ever to their arch rivals at Old Trafford – as they went four goals behind by half-time in the Premier League for the first time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Nottingham Forest 0-4 Fulham: Three goals in nine minutes sees Marco Silva's men stroll to victory at the City Ground and return to second place

Fulham returned to the automatic promotion spots on Sunday afternoon after a 4-0 win away at the division’s in-form team Nottingham Forest. An Aleksandar Mitrovic brace added to an own goal and a Neeskens Kebano strike as Marco Silva’s Fulham passed a significant test at a team who had won four and drawn another in new boss Steve Cooper’s first five games.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Gary Neville: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United coaches ‘have to take blame’ for Liverpool thrashing

Gary Neville has questioned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tactical decisions in Manchester United’s 5-0 thrashing by rivals Liverpool on Sunday.United were torn apart at Old Trafford, with Mohamed Salah scoring a hat-trick after goals from Naby Keita and Diogo Jota. A miserable afternoon for United also saw Paul Pogba, who came on at half-time, shown a straight red card for a dangerous challenge on Keita.The result leaves United seventh in the Premier League, while Liverpool moved up to second place – just one point behind leaders Chelsea.Neville, a former teammate of Solskjaer at United, has come under fire in recent...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Community Policy