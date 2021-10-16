Gary Lineker donates £3,000 to help save female footballer's career with the BBC presenter's pledge taking Doncaster Rovers Belles Sophie Scargill's total to the £5,000 she needs for knee ligament surgery
Gary Lineker has donated £3,000 to help save the career of Doncaster Rovers Belles captain Sophie Scargill.
Scargill needed to raise £5,000 to have surgery on ruptured knee ligaments or face a two-year wait on the NHS - which doctors said would increase the risk of not playing again.
The 26-year-old set up a JustGiving page and had raised £2,000 before Lineker made up the rest of the total needed.
The former England striker and BBC Match of the Day host wrote: ‘I see you need another £3,000. It’s my pleasure to help. Hope you’re back playing soon.’
The total has now reached £8,060 since Lineker’s donation.
Rovers Belles, who have previously played in the Women’s Super League, currently compete in the National League Division One Midlands - the fourth tier of women’s football.
Scargill said she believed she had insurance but was then told that was only £250, which did not cover the cost of her £350 MRI scan.
She told The Yorkshire Post:‘When the doctors said it would massively increase the chances of never playing again, I panicked and went private, then realised I don’t have the £5,000.’
Doncaster had offered to loan her the £5,000 but Scargill decided to continue down the Crowdfunding path after raising £2,000.
In her original post on, Scargill said: ‘My name is Sophie Scargill and I’m the Club Captain at Doncaster Belles. My life is sport and exercise. I use exercise to deal with every emotion and since I live on my own, it consumes my life.
‘In September 2021, I turned my world upside down when I completely ruptured my lateral meniscus and caused severe trauma to the main ligaments in my knee while playing football. This now means I can hardly walk, let alone play and my independence and purpose has been stripped from me.
‘Although I know I’m very lucky to have the life I do, I need surgery to have any chance of returning to the sport I love. This is going to cost me £5000. I’m asking for help to get me back on that pitch and back running on the road.’
