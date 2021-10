A 62-year-old man was critically injured Saturday night when the riding mower he was driving on Route 59 in an unincorporated area near Lake Villa was struck by a car. According to officials from the Lake County sheriff's office, the man was driving his mower at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday when a Ford Escape driven by a 40-year-old Spring Grove woman struck the mower near the intersection of Route 59 and Amber Way.

LAKE VILLA, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO