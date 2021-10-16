Samantha Armytage set to make a quiet return to Channel Seven in 2022 following her departure from Sunrise - after it was revealed she'll next star on Farmer Wants A Wife

Samantha Armytage has quietly returned to Channel Seven after her high profile departure from the network earlier this year.

The former Sunrise star, 45, is not only making a guest appearance on the reality show Farmer Wants a Wife, she will appear at appear in coverage of six horseracing events in 2022.

The Daily Telegraph reported on Saturday that Sam will shoot, 'packages from the races to be incorporated into Seven's race day coverage' but won't be presenting or calling races.

'She was contracted to the end of the year so we expected this might be a case of her being a few new projects to see her through but a new contract reopens the door. She could turn up anywhere in the future,' an alleged Seven network insider told the paper.

It comes after Sam shared the shock announcement that she was joining frothy reality TV franchise Farmer Wants a Wife.

The announcement was part of Channel Seven's Upfronts on Tuesday.

Sam, who married wealthy farmer Richard Lavender late last year, will assist with the matchmaking process alongside host Natalie Gruzlewski.

'I'm thrilled to be joining Farmer Wants a Wife in 2022,' she said on Tuesday.

'I've always been a huge fan of the show and of country people, and I know first-hand that falling in love with a farmer is just about the most wonderful thing you can do.'

Her guest role will involve hosting a segment called Sam's Choice, in which she introduces the farmers to a 'new lady based on her own expertise and experience'.

Seven's Director of Programming, Angus Ross, said the network was 'thrilled to welcome Sam back to our screens'.

'Farmer Wants a Wife has been such a hit with audiences because of its heart and Natalie's earnest mission to help farmers find the love of their lives,' Mr Ross said.

'Given Sam's new life on the farm, she's in the perfect position to share a snapshot of what farm life could look like for the ladies.'

A trailer for next year's season of FWAW introduces Sam as someone 'who knows a thing or two' about finding love with a farmer.

'I really want to help find the right woman for each of our farmers,' she says, while standing in a paddock wearing a cowboy hat.

'I won't hold back because this is love. This is for the rest of their lives. I really want to help a farmer find a wife. Have you all met Rich?'

Richard then walks on screen and says, 'Every farmer needs love,' to which Sam replies giddily: 'That's lovely, darling!'

Sam married the equestrian businessman, 60, at his country estate in the NSW Southern Highlands on New Year's Eve.

They had announced their engagement in June last year.

Sam went on to quit Sunrise in March and has now moved away from Sydney to live with Richard at his 40-hectare rural property.

The new season of Farmer Wants a Wife premieres next year on Seven