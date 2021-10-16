CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rebel Wilson understands why people are 'so obsessed' with her 30kg weight loss and reveals how falling pregnant was a catalyst for her transformation

By Kristy Johnson
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 8 days ago

Rebel Wilson lost a whopping 30kg after embarking on a weight loss journey back in 2019 and has inspired countless headlines across the globe with her transformation.

And in an interview with The Sunday Telegraph's Stellar magazine, the Australian actress said she understands why people are 'so obsessed' with her shrinking frame and has learnt to embrace her 'inner siren' and step into her 'own power'.

The 41-year-old also revealed how her fertility journey acted as a catalyst for her weight loss journey, with the Pitch Perfect star hoping to have a family of her own.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nxlm4_0cTQWIeo00
Shrinking starlet: Rebel Wilson (pictured), 41, told The Sunday Telegraph's Stellar magazine this weekend that she understands why people are 'so obsessed' with her 30kg weight loss, and reveals how falling pregnant was a catalyst for her body transformation

'I grew up not really trading on my looks, I was the personality girl. But after going through my whole health transformation last year, I've been in touch with this 'inner siren',' Rebel told the publication about coming to a place of acceptance.

Rebel stressed that it's not about reaching a certain weight or dress size, but rather loving the journey that you're on.

Having inspired countless headlines with her shrinking frame, Rebel told Stellar she understands why the public are 'so obsessed' with her weight loss as she looks to Oprah as one of her 'heroes' who often speaks about her struggles with eating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nl3rz_0cTQWIeo00
Cover girl: Rebel's full interview is featured in Stellar magazine in this weekend's The Sunday Telegraph
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ujt0c_0cTQWIeo00
Stepping into her power: 'I grew up not really trading on my looks, I was the personality girl. But after going through my whole health transformation last year, I've been in touch with this 'inner siren',' the Pitch Perfect star told the publication about coming to a place of acceptance

The Bridesmaids star also revealed how her desire to fall pregnant acted as a catalyst for her health transformation.

'I've been going through a fertility journey for the past two years and I'm hoping at some point I may have a family of my own,' she said.

'But it's still a bit unclear whether that'll be the case. I feel like [it's] not over yet. It's kind of an emotional roller-coaster. But I've been trying my best, so whatever will be, will be.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qbp2c_0cTQWIeo00
Body image: Having inspired countless headlines with her shrinking frame, the Australian actress told Stellar she understands why the public are 'so obsessed' with her weight loss as she looks to Oprah as one of her 'heroes' who often speaks about her struggles with eating
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MrS89_0cTQWIeo00
Fertility journey: The Bridesmaids star also revealed how her desire to fall pregnant acted as a catalyst for her health transformation
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V9BJ0_0cTQWIeo00
Roller-coaster: 'I've been going through a fertility journey for the past two years and I'm hoping at some point I may have a family of my own,' Rebel said. 'But it's still a bit unclear whether that'll be the case. I feel like [it's] not over yet. It's kind of an emotional roller-coaster' 

In August, Rebel shared to Instagram a poignant throwback snap of herself at 'my most unhealthy' as she reflected on her weight loss journey.

Admitting that she used to overindulge with her eating in order to 'numb' her emotions, she shared an image of herself with tennis player Novak Djokovic which she said showed her at her 'unhealthiest'.

The MTV Movie Award winner penned: 'Okay so I know that I normally post flattering photos of myself... but found this old photo in my emails and was like: whoa!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O1gUo_0cTQWIeo00
Honest with fans: In August, Rebel shared to Instagram a poignant throwback snap of herself at 'my most unhealthy' as she reflected on her weight loss journey (pictured with tennis player Novak Djokovic in 2014)

'I remember this was when I was at my most unhealthiest - being overweight and indulging way too much with junk food. Using food to numb my emotions.

'My father had passed away of a heart attack and it was such a sad time.

'I didn't think highly of myself and wasn't valuing myself how I should have.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZzlHz_0cTQWIeo00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22CVcR_0cTQWIeo00
Candid: Alongside the image of herself and Novak posing on a tennis court, Rebel wrote: 'Okay so I know that I normally post flattering photos of myself... but found this old photo in my emails and was like: whoa!'

Rebel said she looks back at her former self and is 'so proud of what she's become and achieved'.

The star said she wanted to 'send out some encouragement to everyone out there struggling with weight or body issues or emotional eating'.

'I feel you. I know what it's like. But it's never too late to start improving yourself and trying to be the best version of YOU possible.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vyDXj_0cTQWIeo00
Before: Rebel admitted she used to overindulge with her eating in order to 'numb' her emotions. Pictured in 2018

