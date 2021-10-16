CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Batman’ and Riddler Square Off In New Character Posters

By ScreenCrush Staff
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Earlier this week, Warner Bros. showed off a preview of the new trailer for The Batman that will premiere tomorrow as part of the online DC FanDome event. Director Matt Reeves also revealed a new image from the film. Now they’ve debuted two new posters for the film as well, one...

GamesRadar+

Dune may feature the most expensive movie costume ever made

Dune is a visual spectacle, as you might expect from director Denis Villeneuve. The movie's costumes are a big part of that, particularly the ornate dresses worn by Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson). In fact, the dress that she wears when House Atreides first arrives on Arrakis could be a record-breaking get-up.
IndieWire

‘Dune’ Star Jason Momoa on How Denis Villeneuve Literally Brought Him Off a Mountain to Star in Sci-Fi Epic

Jason Momoa brings a swashbuckling charm to the role of House of Atreides swordmaster Duncan Idaho in “Dune.” The “Aquaman” and “Justice League” actor lends his superhero muscle to Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of the novel by Frank Herbert, who described the character as being more or less a ladies’ man with dark luxurious hair and a piercing gaze. But Momoa’s turn as Duncan also allows the actor to tap into a deep reserve of camaraderie with Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides, who looks to Duncan with boyish admiration and as a mentor figure. That kind of saucer-eyed reverence Paul has for Duncan was...
Variety

Ryan Gosling in Talks to Play Ken Opposite Margot Robbie’s Barbie in Warner Bros. and Mattel Movie

Margot Robbie’s Barbie has seemingly found her Ken in Ryan Gosling. The two-time Oscar-nominee is in final negotiations to star in the upcoming Warner Bros. and Mattel film, directed by Greta Gerwig, who also co-wrote the script with Noah Baumbach. Robbie also does double duty on the project; in addition to starring as the iconic Mattel doll, she’s producing the movie under her LuckyChap Entertainment banner, which is coming off an Oscar-winning run for last year’s “Promising Young Woman.” Producers on “Barbie” also include LuckyChap’s Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara; Mattel’s Robbie Brenner and Ynon Kreiz; and David Heyman. Plans to adapt Barbie’s...
E! News

Director Patty Jenkins Shares Exciting Update About Wonder Woman 3

Watch: Gal Gadot Calls "Wonder Woman" Success "Amazing" Wonder Woman 3 is indeed a go and will star not one but two familiar faces. In December, Warner Bros. Pictures announced that it will "fast-track development on the third installment" of the hit movie franchise to star returning actress Gal Gadot as Diana Prince and be written and helmed again by director Patty Jenkins. On Saturday, Oct. 16, at the DC Fandome 2021 event, the latter confirmed that the new film was definitely still in the works and shared a new detail about the movie's casting.
IGN

Why The Robert Pattinson Batman Needs The Riddler

The Batman franchise is being rebooted once again, this time with Robert Pattinson donning the cape and cowl of The Dark Knight. DC FanDome gave us another look at the very dark tone of the film along with its main villain, The Riddler, who's played by Paul Dano. But this classic Batman rogue hasn't always been in a green suit covered in question marks. His history with the Caped Crusader gets as brutal and twisted as any in Batman lore, so here's why the R Pats Batman NEEDS The Riddler to kick off this reboot. The Riddler has been played garishly on screen by Frank Gorshin in the 60s TV series and movie, as well as Jim Carrey in the 1995 Batman Forever, but in the comics, dating all the way back to early Detective Comics, Edward Nigma (aka Eddie Nash and Edward Nygma) developed a track record of fiendishly clever schemes and a constant need to be the smartest person in a room full of very dangerous villains. Get another look at the second trailer from Matt Reeves and Warner Bros. for The Batman. Starring Robert Pattinson, Paul Dano, Andy Serkis as Alfred, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon and Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, The Batman's release date is March 4, 2022. For more from DC Fandome subscribe to IGN to check out the rest of our coverage!
Cinema Blend

Gal Gadot Reflects On Reporting Justice League Director Joss Whedon To Warner Bros.

By now, many are likely familiar with the production of 2017’s Justice League and the subsequent fallout from the Joss Whedon-directed reshoots. A number of the film’s stars have since aimed allegations against the filmmaker. The first was Cyborg actor Ray Fisher, who accused him of “gross” and “abusive” behavior in April 2020. Amid the claims, it was reported that Whedon threatened Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot while working on the set. The actress subsequently shared brief comments on the matter, and she recently provided a few more thoughts while reflecting on the situation.
punchdrunkcritics.com

‘The Batman’: New Posters And Teaser Showcase Paul Dano’s Riddler, Robert Pattinson Issues A Warning

Leave it to Warner Bros. to set DC FanDome on the same weekend I’m away at Middleburg.There’s so much dropping tomorrow, it’ll be interesting to see if any of it reverberates out here. Just in regards to The Batman we can expect to see a brand new trailer, and perhaps learn even more about the direction Matt Reeves plans to take the character. But for now, there’s a teaser and a couple of posters highlighting Robert Pattinson’s take on the Dark Knight, and Paul Dano as Riddler.
showbizjunkies.com

‘Eternals’ Releases New Featurette and Character Posters

The new behind-the-scenes featurette from Marvel Studios’ Eternals features interview snippets with Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek, Kumail Ninjiani, Oscar winning director Chloé Zhao, Chief Creative Officer of Marvel Entertainment Kevin Feige, and producer Nate Moore, as well as new clips of stunning action sequences. Feige describes the Eternals as exploring the creation of the Marvel universe and thinks the Eternals‘ impact on the MCU will be nothing less than redefining the cinematic universe entirely.
splashreport.com

We Have Posters For THE BATMAN, Celebrate!

Did you know that we’re being treated to a trailer for The Batman during DC FanDome tomorrow? Well, now you do! And, to get everyone a little more excited (if that’s possible) DC dropped these posters from the Dark Knight’s upcoming film. I’m very “meh” on Batman, in general, but couldn’t be more excited to see the Riddler in every scene that Matt Reeves will allow. He deserves a movie that does him right. And, it’s almost time (should’ve already released, thanks Pandemic) for us to find out whether Robert Pattinson will be the worst Batman of all time… or, if George Clooney keeps the mantle for another decade.
darkhorizons.com

“The Batman” Gets Posters Ahead Of Trailer

Ahead of DC Fandome tomorrow morning, Warner Bros. Pictures has released two new posters for Matt Reeves’ “The Batman”. The character one-sheets showcase Robert Pattinson’s new take on the Caped Crusader alongside Paul Dano as the new The Riddler. Colin Farrell, Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, and Andy Serkis co-star in...
Y105

Why Does ‘The Batman’ Trailer Hide Riddler’s Face?

The latest trailer for The Batman shows a lot more of the film than last year’s teaser. It features Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne, Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright’s Jim Gordon, and Andy Serkis’ Alfred, among others. But it doesn’t show Paul Dano’s Riddler. He’s glimpsed only briefly, or at a remove. You see his back, or a profile, or a reflection. Any time his face is about to be revealed, the trailer cuts away.
thenerdstash.com

The Batman Shares New Look at Riddler and Selina Kyle Before DC FanDome

DC FanDome is almost here and it’s clear that Matt Reeves’ The Batman is the focal point of the event. Yesterday, Reeves shared a screenshot from the upcoming DC FanDome trailer. The film’s official Twitter account also released a teaser featuring the bat signal with the caption “It’s not just a signal; it’s a warning.”
