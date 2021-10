The Atlanta Braves rallied from a two-run deficit and Eddie Rosario walked it off in the ninth for a 5-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Ian Anderson’s first inning struggles have been well-documented and they quickly resurfaced Sunday night. Mookie Betts blooped a single just out of the reach of Dansby Swanson in short left to start the game. Corey Seager followed with a two-run blast on the first pitch he saw to stake the Dodgers to a 2-0 lead. Anderson walked two more hitters in the inning but escaped any further damage as Cody Bellinger flew out to center on Anderson’s 28th pitch of the inning.

