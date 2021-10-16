CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamar Jackson was speechless after he found out Louisville was retiring his jersey

By Mike D. Sykes, II
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
There are plenty of honors athletes can get throughout their career to recognize their excellence. MVP trophies, All-Star game appearances, All-Pro selections. The list is long.

But none of them quite hit like a jersey retirement does. That’s a big one. It means a player’s number can never be worn again. They are forever immortalized in the history of whatever team it is they played for.

That’s why Lamar Jackson was absolutely speechless when he found out Louisville was retiring his number.

The Ravens brought him down into the locker room for what he thought was going to be an interview. It was actually Louisville calling him to tell him they were retiring his number 8 jersey.

Here was his face when he found out. Look at how awesome this is.

His reaction said it all. After gathering his thoughts for a bit he had some pretty cool things to say.

“I can’t even put that in words. You usually…that’s Johnny Unitas and those guys, you know? That’s crazy. And it happened so fast and you know I’m still alive to be able to see stuff like that and be able to talk to those people still…That’s crazy. That’s touching right there.”

What an awesome moment for such an awesome player. Very well deserved.

