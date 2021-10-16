CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia mascot Uga was a star on ‘College GameDay’ before Kentucky game

By Michelle R. Martinelli
Forget Jeff Foxworthy — the real star guest during ESPN’s College GameDay broadcast on Saturday was Uga, Georgia’s live bulldog mascot.

The college football pregame show has had a lot of great celebrity guest pickers stop by for the broadcast to make their predictions for the Saturday lineups. But anytime a dog is involved, the show is infinitely better, and Uga’s appearance Saturday ahead of No. 1 Georgia taking on No. 11 Kentucky (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS) was no exception.

As Lee Corso recited all the reasons he picked the Bulldogs to beat the Wildcats in the biggest game of Week 7 — we predicted Georgia would win too — there was Uga, sitting on the desk like the good boy he is, looking proud and cute as ever.

Seriously, look at this dog:

Talking to Uga, Corso said before putting on Georgia’s mascot costume head:

“Listen, Georgia is the No. 1 team in the nation, that makes you the No. 1 mascot in the nation. Uga, you and I picked Georgia to win the SEC title. Uga, you and I picked Georgia to win the national championship. Uga and I picked Kentucky to win the basketball tournament, but this isn’t basketball, sweetheart.”

Whether or not Georgia beats Kentucky and remains at the top of college football’s rankings, Uga’s appearance on GameDay was definitely a highlight Saturday.

