CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Megan Rapinoe explains how Sue Bird inspired her mid-career transformation

By Just Women's Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RMX3R_0cTQRmpr00

Megan Rapinoe is in top form at 36 years old and doesn’t look to be slowing down anytime soon. Just this summer, the soccer legend scored two goals against Australia to help the national team win bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.

The USWNT star reveals that her remarkable career longevity is thanks in large part to her fiancée Sue Bird.

Rapinoe stopped by the Snacks podcast to talk with teammates Lynn Williams and Sam Mewis about the diet and exercise changes she made at age 30 when Bird walked into her life.

“I feel like that’s kind of just about the time where your body just kind of changes anyways,” says Rapinoe about the end of her 20s, when she was coming off her third ACL tear.

“You go the first part of your career, and you can kind of just do what you’re doing… but then there comes this time where you need to change something or you just get old really fast.”

That’s when future WNBA Hall of Famer Sue Bird entered the picture.

“I got really lucky because I met Sue, and Sue is five years older than me, and she kind of went through this period.”

As part of her own return from injury, Bird had implemented a new diet and exercise regime.

“Of course, I was smitten, in love, and I was like, ‘I’ll just pretty much do whatever Sue’s doing,’” remembers Rapinoe.

At the time, Rapinoe was also getting considerably less playing time with the national team after kneeling in support of Colin Kaepernick.

“I was a little on the outs with Jill [Ellis] and the National Team because of the whole kneeling situation. They didn’t really take well to that.”

Because she wasn’t being invited into national team camp, Rapinoe had a lot more time to experiment with her diet and exercise.

“I was just like, working out and eating the way Sue did,” says Rapinoe, “It wasn’t like I drastically changed everything, but it was more what I was eating and when.”

The diet switch-up included “Sue’s famous breakfast sandwich,” which consists of an english muffin, over hard eggs, onions, and sauteed spinach. It also meant cutting out a lot of carbs, especially earlier in the day.

Even with the strict diet in place, Rapinoe says she still finds time for charcuterie boards, wine, pizza and fried chicken every now and again, saying, “You can’t drive yourself nuts” if you get too obsessed with your diet.

Listen to the full conversation with Rapinoe for more on her historic career and her life with Bird here.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

What WNBA star Sue Bird learned during the pandemic

In what she describes as the "wubble". So do I hear even you are working out at home early in the pandemic? Yeah we um at some point the W. N. B. A. Decided to do what we affectionately called the wobble season and that's when it started to get serious and I was like well how am I going to get ready for this? And I think what I learned in that pandemic as it pertains to working out was um There's always these small gains to be had. So even you know Heidi mentioned like a 10 minute intense workout, 10 minutes sometimes if that's all you can get in it's enough it's enough to to kind of get you set off in the right direction. And so I just in that moment decided like I can't be too hard on myself. Yes I'm trying to train for a season but nothing is as it was of course. So if I couldn't get on a basketball court I was like all right I'm just gonna go to try to go find a playground. A lot of the nets were tied up. Some of the rims were taken down and I literally would shoot into the air like just pretending you gotta do what you gotta do sometimes. Um But I think we all learned in that moment like how resilient we can be how you have to adapt and adjust and just because you know and I'll speak from a basketball perspective just because my training wasn't gonna look exactly the same. I didn't mean I couldn't get the results I needed just because it wasn't gonna be that same route that made me feel comfortable doesn't mean I can't get there in a different way and still have, like I said those results, so that's 100% what I learned. And then, you know, we lived in a wobble and that was bizarre. Tell us about it. What was the experience of being in the wobble? Like I mean this is the bubble WNBA's you following it? So yeah, so what was, what was it like um you know, it was, it was um you kind of got sick of seeing people uh particularly like, you know, other teams, other coaches, maybe you're playing them that night and you're in the elevator like, hey, how's it going? I actually don't care, but I'll ask anyway, the hardest part was actually seeing the referee's, Oh yeah, that was not an amazing because, you know, our relationship kind of strained as it is. Um So it was kind of interesting, but we learned a lot about ourselves I think as a league we learned um yeah, we were there to play basketball. It was amazing because it was the pandemic. The one good thing that came from it was we got way more tv coverage and now we're able to kind of ride that wave a little bit, The ratings have been way up, way up, way up. I mean, what do you know, you put it on tv everything a shocker. A shocker. Um but the other thing we learned was that when we, in terms of the social justice, when we, when we unify our voice, when we're one voice, that's where our power was. We don't necessarily have, You know, the individual platform to kind of make a message as big as we wanted to, but Wow 144 of us when we came together, I mean, some might say we helped flip the senate seat and and there's something really powerful in that and I think women, we collaborate in that way and and we, we already knew that about our our league, but it just, it just hammered it home and now we'll never do anything if we're not in lockstep. It was really, really incredible to watch. Um and you know, I was thinking about that and your relationship with Nike and the fact that, you know, Nike is also a company that has a history of engaging on social justice. Um you know, I think probably the most memorable for a lot of people recently would be the Colin Kaepernick ad. Um and you know, when you do that, you have a bunch of consumers, lots of different people buy shoes. Um you're gonna alienate some of your shoppers. So talk us through like what, what part of Nike's DNA allows you to take those stands and I know a lot of people are having these issues with their own companies. So if you have any advice please share that as well. Sure. Well this is probably worth a session zone we can talk about. But you know, I'd start with, you know, just the fact that it's uh easier to take a stand uh if you know who you are and what you believe. And like that's the advice right there, you know, as a person, as a company and you know, what drew me to Nike is that we've always known who we are, what we believe. And you know, I actually get up in the morning and think that, you know, we might be able to move the world like we move the world physically, but I actually think we can move the world and and you know, I I uh and we're and you know, Phil Knight always reminds us, you know, always reminds us that it's our job to listen to the voice of the athlete and you know, where we know we're better if we know what we believe and um if we listen to Sue, like literally listening to do and you know, so and I would just say especially uh you know, you talk Kaepernick, but especially as it relates to level playing field and uh and you know, so I think, you know, we'll talk about players because that's really important, but one thing I'm really proud of is Just um living our values with our employees and level playing field. And uh we have just announced over the last six months in our impact report that we're going to um we have targets of representation um through to 2025 um listed and named in our impact report and executive comp is tied to that. My comp is tied to those targets and I'm telling you that I'm proud of that. I'm proud that I look at my stats and my numbers every day. Um I'm proud that I can tell you that we're making progress and I can see it in the numbers already, just months out of the impact report and and and you know, really impressive, you know, progress there. I think we're making a ways to go and then okay, now I'm just gonna then talk about, you know, athletes because you know, probably the most visible way you see us taking stands is through voice of athlete and you know, um and we love the level playing field conversation Kaepernick, you know, with his dream crazy and dream Crazier was something we're really proud of and again, lines back to our values, but what I love about that, it wasn't just Kaepernick, it was then Serena and it was Lebron. And uh and I think Lebron's message was uh basketball players don't change the world until they do.
PUBLIC HEALTH
hilltopviewsonline.com

A highlight on Sue Bird’s career and pending retirement decision

Legendary point guard for the Seattle Storm, Sue Bird, left fans guessing whether this will be her final season after a playoff loss against the Phoenix Mercury. While Bird states she is not sure if it would be her last game in the WNBA, she is not in any hurry to make that decision just yet.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Rapinoe
Person
Sam Mewis
Person
Colin Kaepernick
Person
Sue Bird
chatsports.com

Megan Rapinoe, Billie Jean King, More Support Brief for Trans Youth in Sports

An amicus brief was filed Thursday to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, urging the court to affirm a lower court ruling to dismiss Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference's (CIAC's) policy that enables transgender students from participating in school sports. Tennis legend Billie Jean King, World Cup champion...
TENNIS
Fortune

Basketball legend Sue Bird on how the WNBA became a force for social change

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. As one of the greatest collegiate, professional, and Olympic basketball players of all time, Sue Bird has seen it all on a hardwood court. But the past few years have brought several unique challenges off the court—a global pandemic, social justice battles, and a fight for a new WNBA collective bargaining agreement—that Bird and her fellow hoopers have risen to meet.
BASKETBALL
Chicago Tribune

Inside Candace Parker’s homecoming — and how she helped deliver the Chicago Sky’s 1st WNBA championship

Candace Parker knew what came with the territory when she signed with the Chicago Sky. Having grown up in Naperville watching the 1990s Bulls dynasty win six NBA championships, she understood there is an expectation for every star to bring a title to a city that expects nothing less. “Personally, playing (in Chicago) holds so much value, but winning a championship back home would mean so ...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Uswnt#The National Team#Just Women S Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
WNBA
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Longevity
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

U.S. figure skating champion Bradie Tennell withdraws from Skate America

Bradie Tennell has withdrawn from this week’s Skate America due to a foot injury, U.S. Figure Skating announced Monday morning. Tennell, 23, who won the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in January – reclaiming the title after three years – was set to make her season debut this weekend in Las Vegas. The women’s short program is Saturday and the free skate Sunday at the Orleans Arena.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Footwear News

Why Shareef O’Neal, the Son of NBA Icon Shaquille O’Neal, Has the Highest NIL Earning Potential on Instagram

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal made a lot of money on the basketball court. His son, college hoops star Shareef O’Neal, has potential to do the same. Sports media company The Action Network has revealed a list of college athletes, dubbed The NCAA Rich List, who could charge the most per sponsored Instagram post under the new name, image and likeness rules. To create the list, The Action Network said it used marketing and analytical tool HypeAuditor to reveal follower counts and engagement rates on the social media platform, with data accurate as of Sept. 10. The amount athletes could earn was...
BASKETBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

40K+
Followers
82K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy